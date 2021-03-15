COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Plans to Restart International Travel With COVID-19 Bubble with Singapore

By Phil Mercer
March 15, 2021 06:34 AM
The first Australian shipment of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is unloaded from a Singapore Airlines plane at Sydney International Airport
The first Australian shipment of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is unloaded from a Singapore Airlines plane at Sydney International Airport, Feb. 15, 2021.

SYDNEY - Australia is working on an ambitious plan to establish Singapore as a COVID-19 quarantine gateway and potential vaccination hub for returning Australians, international students and business travelers.  

The deal with Singapore could allow passengers en route to Australia to satisfy strict biosecurity rules before arrival.  

Ministers hope the proposal with the south-east Asian city would help about 40,000 Australians stranded overseas return home, boost tourism and revive the multibillion-dollar market for international students at Australian universities, which has been badly hit by border closures. 

It is a year since Canberra, Australia’s capital, barred most foreign travelers in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ban has recently been extended until at least June.   

Australian deputy prime minister Michael McCormack says the government is preparing to restart international travel.  

“We are also making sure that the planes are going to be ready. You cannot just roll a plane out of a hangar and stick it back on an international route. We are working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble in July, and these are positive signs. And as the vaccine rolls out in not only Australia but in other countries as well, we will reopen more bubbles,” McCormack said.

Under the plan, Australians would be allowed to fly to Singapore without government approval provided they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.  

Also, Singaporeans who have been inoculated would be permitted to travel to Australia without having to undergo two weeks of hotel quarantine.  

Australia has given travelers from New Zealand similar concessions, but authorities in Wellington have yet to reciprocate to allow entry to Australians.  

Australian citizens can return home from overseas, but they face mandatory quarantine. Thousands of people have been left stranded because of limited capacity in secure hotels.  

Australia has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. 909 people have died, according to the Health Department.  

There have been four key parts to the nation’s coronavirus strategy; restrictions on international travel, strict lockdowns, sophisticated contact tracing and mass testing.   

A nationwide vaccination program began last month. 

Related Stories

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine is scanned before administered at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Urged to Ensure Undocumented Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
There are an estimated 100,000 undocumented workers
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 04:31 AM
FILE - A nurse prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a physician, classified as high-risk, in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Says Italian COVID Vaccine Export Ban Won't Disrupt Inoculation Program
Australia to rely on domestic vaccine production as Italy bans shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca serum
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 09:15 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Plans to Restart International Travel With COVID-19 Bubble with Singapore

The first Australian shipment of Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is unloaded from a Singapore Airlines plane at Sydney International Airport
COVID-19 Pandemic

Survivors Struggle as Scientists Race to Solve COVID Mystery

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Sandy, Utah. On Friday, March…
COVID-19 Pandemic

AstraZeneca Says No Evidence Vaccine Causes Blood Clots

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden, Democrats to Promote Coronavirus Relief Benefits

President Joe Biden, followed by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, disembark Marine One on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., March 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Normalcy Soon, but Cautions on Premature Easing of COVID Restrictions  

(FILES) In this file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during an…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power