COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Starts to Wind Back COVID-19 Restrictions

By Phil Mercer
May 01, 2020 05:41 AM
Medical staff perform a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a driver at a drive-through testing site in a Melbourne carpark on…
Medical staff perform a test for COVID-19 on a driver at a drive-through testing site in Melbourne, Australia, on May 1, 2020.

SYDNEY - Strict physical distancing restrictions are starting to be wound back across parts of Australia as the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall.

COVID-19 restrictions vary across Australia. The most significant relaxation of the measures is in the Northern Territory. That territory has not recorded any new coronavirus cases for over three weeks. Residents will no longer be subject to the 10-person limit for outdoor activities. Fishing and camping are now permitted, and there is no limit on guests at weddings or mourners at funerals. Playgrounds will also be open for the first time in weeks.

The rules have also been relaxed in the state of Queensland. Residents there will be allowed to travel up to 50 kilometers from their homes for picnics, boating and motorbike riding with members of their household or just one other person. Shopping for nonessential items such as clothes and shoes will also be allowed, but physical distancing guidelines remain in place.

“This weekend is also really crucial, so I really hope that everyone acts responsibly, that they enjoy some of the lifting of the stay-at-home restrictions, that they can get out and see their family and friends, they can go for a picnic, go for a walk in a national park,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. “If you are doing those recreational activities, it has to be roughly within 50 kilometers of your home. But this is going to be a great opportunity for Queenslanders to really get out and enjoy the fresh air.”

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, has suffered more COVID-19 cases than any other Australian jurisdiction.

Restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the disease are being slightly eased. The new rules introduced Friday allow people to visit friends in their homes.

Most coronavirus regulations in Victoria are expected to remain in place until its state of emergency is lifted on May 11. Residents in Tasmania have also been told to wait for any easing of disease-prevention measures on the southern island state.

The Australian Capital Territory -- the region that includes the national capital, Canberra -- has become the first jurisdiction in the country to be declared free of all known cases of the virus.

The federal government says a decision on relaxing national COVID-19 restrictions, including children’s sports and recreational sports, will be made May 8.

Ninety-three people have died in Australia from COVID-19.  There are currently 6,752 known cases. 

Related Stories

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, May 1, 2020…
Economy & Business
US Futures Down; Europe Follows Wall Street Decline; Japan and Australia also Down
For April, however, the Dow gained about 11 percent
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 05:22
Chinese paramilitary police wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus stand guard along a street near…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia-China Tensions Over Call for Global COVID-19 Probe
China dismisses Australia’s call for global COVID-19 inquiry
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 05:45
A photo illustration shows a new COVIDSafe app by the Australian government as seen on an Iphone to install in Sydney on April…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australians Race to Download COVID-19 Tracing App Despite Privacy Concerns
Officials say over a million people downloaded the application soon after it became available
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 08:51
The Cenotaph is seen on Anzac Day at an empty Martin Place amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australians, New Zealanders Mark Anzac Day Under COVID Restrictions
War dead remembered in subdued manner as coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of major events linked to the date
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 12:45
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Starts to Wind Back COVID-19 Restrictions

Medical staff perform a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a driver at a drive-through testing site in a Melbourne carpark on…
USA

For US Government, No More Business as Usual Under COVID-19

FILE - U.S. House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, center, wears a face mask as he walks, accompanied by others, to the House Chamber ahead of a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Coronavirus Muting May Day Celebrations    

Police officers stand in front of people holding a banner as they attend a left wing protest ahead the vigil of May Day…
Economy & Business

US Futures Down; Europe Follows Wall Street Decline; Japan and Australia also Down

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, May 1, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: ‘Tragedy’ that World Lacks Coordinated Approach Against COVID-19

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1,…