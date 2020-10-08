COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Warns COVID-19 Border Closures Could Last Into Late 2021

By Phil Mercer
October 08, 2020 02:04 AM
A shopping center is sparsely attended in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its sharpest…
A shopping center attracts few shoppers in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its sharpest quarterly drop since the Great Depression because of the pandemic.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALA - In a further blow to the travel industry, Australia is warning its international borders are likely to stay closed because of COVID-19 restrictions until “late next year.” Foreign nationals were banned in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and Australian citizens must get official permission to leave the country.

Last year, about 9 million overseas travelers arrived in Australia. The largest groups came from China, New Zealand and the United States. The pandemic has seen those numbers collapse.

COVID-19 has turned Australia into a fortress. Its borders were closed to foreign nationals in March, helping to contain the disease but inflicting enormous economic harm. Australia is in a recession for the first time in three decades.

The exclusion of overseas tourists and students intending to study in Australia has cost Australia billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Australian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to fly home, but they must pay for mandatory hotel quarantine on their return. Tens of thousands of people are stranded in other countries because of strict quotas on those allowed into the quarantine system. Australians need official permission from the government to leave the country.

Many of Australia’s internal borders also have also been closed to curb the spread of the virus.

Most states and territories have managed to contain the virus, but reopening the country will take time, according to the Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

“Domestic borders are assumed to reopen around the end of this year,” he said. “International travel, including by tourists and international students, is assumed to remain largely closed off until late next year and then gradually return over time. And a vaccine to be available around the end of 2021 is one of the assumptions in the budget.”

Large-scale immigration, which has fueled prosperity in Australia, will only resume when international borders are reopened.

By many global comparisons, Australia has mostly handled the pandemic well. It has recorded just over 27,000 coronavirus cases, and about 900 people have died.

Geography has been a key part in its pandemic strategy. Australia is a huge island, and restricting international travel has helped to limit the spread of COVID-19. Safely reconnecting with the rest of the world promises to be a monumental challenge for the authorities here, though.

Related Stories

A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Forces Closure of Australia’s Beaches in Sydney
Australia has recorded about 27,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and 900 people have died
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 05:35 AM
People enjoy the sunshine, as Victoria state begins easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at Elwood beach in Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s COVID-19 Hotspot, Victoria State Reports 5 New Cases
Officials report first single-digit daily increase in three months; restrictions to be eased
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:34 AM
Workers go about their duties at a construction site in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Gradually Eases Its Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown in Melbourne
A night-time curfew has ended, and all primary schools will reopen in two weeks’ time, while about 130,000 people will be allowed back to work
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 06:16 AM
A bilby, Australia's most endangered animal, is seen grazing for food in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2009 at the…
East Asia Pacific
Vulnerable Marsupial Released into Predator-Free Enclosure in Australia
The bilby, a vulnerable marsupial with rabbit-like ears, had been declared extinct more than a century ago
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 03:08 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Warns COVID-19 Border Closures Could Last Into Late 2021

A shopping center is sparsely attended in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its sharpest…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaign Dilemma: How to Run with a Sick Candidate?

A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a sign to show their support before the vice presidential debate outside…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pentagon Risk Grows as Marine Corps' No. 2 Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A general view of Pentagon in Arlington
VOA News on Iran

Source: Iranian Dissident Contracts Coronavirus in Prison

Undated image of jailed Iranian women's rights activist Farhad Meysami, whom a source told VOA Persian contracted the coronavirus in northern Iran's Rajaei Shahr prison in October 2020.
Student Union

US Colleges Struggle to Balance COVID-19 With Classes

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, masked students cross an intersection on the campus of Ball State University in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power