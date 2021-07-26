COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Police Warn of Mass Arrests if Anti-Lockdown Protesters Return to Sydney

By Phil Mercer
July 26, 2021 05:39 AM
An anti-lockdown rally in Sydney as COVID-19 outbreaks affect Australia
An anti-lockdown rally in Sydney as COVID-19 outbreaks affect Australia, July 24, 2021.

SYDNEY - Police in Australia have warned that more anti-lockdown protests won’t be tolerated after thousands of people defied COVID-19 public health orders in Sydney Saturday. Health officials fear the illegal demonstration could become a super-spreader event as an outbreak of the delta variant in Sydney gets worse. 

The hunt for the ringleaders of Saturday’s anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney is continuing. Dozens have been charged after confrontations with the police and riot officers. 

Some protesters brought their children, and few were wearing masks. Police warn they will arrest people over unlawful activity. Health officials said the protests Saturday in three Australian cities, including Melbourne and Brisbane, would put lives at risk. Authorities have said that up to 3,500 people took part in the rally in Sydney. 

After the protest, New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said any repeat of the unrest would be met with a significant show of force. 

“There is some information on the internet at the moment about a potential protest this Saturday. Can I just put this warning out now to everyone that we will be taking the ground very early. You will be arrested … the premier has spoken about that behavior, and it won’t be tolerated again,” Fuller said. 

About 14 million Australians are under strict lockdown restrictions in three states as cases surge in the country. But the restrictions in South Australia will end on Tuesday, and a decision on Victoria’s lockdown is expected in the next 24-hours. However, there are fears that stay-at-home orders that have been in place for more than a month in Sydney and three surrounding regions will again be extended. 

New South Wales officials announced 145 new coronavirus cases Monday. Australia has recorded 33,000 COVID-19 infections and 918 deaths since the pandemic began. 

Efforts are underway to boost low rates of vaccinations. Only about 16% of Australians are fully inoculated. 

There has been widespread hesitancy in the community about Australia’s main vaccine, AstraZeneca, after it was linked to a very small number of blood clots. However, the company that makes the AstraZeneca vaccine has denied the link, saying there is “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in connection with the vaccine. Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine have also been limited.

Related Stories

A giant sign painted near the main runway of the Wellington International Airport greets travelers returning home in Wellington…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Zealand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel with Australia
China official says WHO proposal to reopen investigation into origins of COVID lacks ‘respect for common sense'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 02:16 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Police Warn of Mass Arrests if Anti-Lockdown Protesters Return to Sydney

An anti-lockdown rally in Sydney as COVID-19 outbreaks affect Australia
Economy & Business

World Bank: Coup and Coronavirus Shrink Myanmar’s Economy by 18%

Vehicles make their ways as pedestrians cross a road with Sule pagoda seen the in background in downtown Yangon, Myanmar,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: US Going in 'Wrong Direction'

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Government Protests Persist in Thailand Despite Record COVID-19 Cases

Anti-government protesters hold up three-finger salute in protest, Bangkok, 25 July 2021. (VOA/Tommy Walker)
Europe

France Passes Bill on Vaccine Rules, Health Pass

A woman holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of a health pass called for the French government, in Nantes, France, July 24, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power