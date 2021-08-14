COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s NSW Announces Snap Lockdown

By VOA News
August 14, 2021 06:01 AM
Police officers patrol through the quiet Central Station in the city center during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021.
Police officers patrol the quiet Central Station in the city center during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021.

The Australian state of New South Wales announced a snap lockdown Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the seven-day, statewide lockdown to begin Saturday evening. Schools will close for at least a week.

“This is literally a war,” Gladys Berejiklian, the state’s premier, said.  “The delta strain is diabolical.”

Saturday was the state’s worst day of the pandemic, with 466 new cases and four deaths.

Berejiklian said New South Wales is facing a “dire” situation.

Earlier Saturday, Dr. Danielle McMullen, the Australian Medical Association’s New South Wales president, said in a statement, “We need to treat this virus like it’s everywhere, all the time. … Doctors from across NSW are exhausted and concerned for their community. Our already fragile rural and regional health system will be unable to cope with increases in cases.”

United States

An advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday in favor of recommending a third coronavirus vaccine dose to 2.7 million people with weakened immune systems.

The decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for extremely immunocompromised individuals, who represent less than 3% of the overall population.

The FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, said in a statement late Thursday, "The FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease."

"Other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected," Woodcock said, "and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time."

The CDC recommended that vulnerable Americans, including cancer patients, HIV patients and others with immunodeficiencies, get the booster shot after multiple studies showed that it could better protect their immune systems from the virus.

According to the CDC, 40%-44% of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 after being vaccinated are immunocompromised.

Russia

Elsewhere in the world, Russia reported Friday a daily record of 815 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll of the pandemic.

Health officials blamed the increase on the more contagious delta variant.

Officials also reported 22,277 new coronavirus cases Friday, down from a peak in July.

Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said daily hospitalizations in the city had fallen by half since late June. Moscow reported 2,529 new infections on Friday.

Canada

The Canadian government announced Friday that it would require vaccinations for all passengers traveling between provinces by plane, train or cruise ship.

Officials said the government would also require all federal public servants to be vaccinated.

Canada said Wednesday that it was developing a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport for its citizens to use for international travel.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government in Ottawa is working with provinces and territories, which are responsible for vaccinating residents, on a common approach in creating the passport, which should be available in the next few months.

Mendicino said the vaccine passport is "a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again."

US schools

On Friday, the Chicago school system, the third largest in the U.S., become the latest to require all its teachers and other employees to be fully vaccinated.

The school system said all workers must submit proof that they are vaccinated by Oct. 15 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

On Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a universal indoors mask mandate for kindergarten through Grade 12.

Earlier this week, California decided to require teachers and support staff to either be inoculated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new order applies to both public and private schools across the nation's most populous state, and it includes teachers' aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and volunteers.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.   

Related Stories

People walk at a crowded market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai
COVID-19 Pandemic
India Opens Up, But Threat of a Third COVID Wave Looms
Epidemiologists say third wave may be milder because surveys show that two-thirds of country has already been exposed to the coronavirus
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 04:53 AM
In this March 26, 2020, photo, closed signs hang on a recently closed Pickens County Medical Center in Carrollton, Ala. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces Funding for Rural Communities Struggling with COVID-19
The money will be targeted to assist rural hospitals and health care providers, according to a White House news release
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 02:33 PM
FILE PHOTO: Fourth-year medical student Anna Roesler administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Supreme Court Upholds Indiana University COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies a request to overturn rule that requires students, teachers, staff to get vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 01:25 PM
A health worker administers a dose of Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Dakar's Medina neighborhood, Senegal, July 28, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Somalia Receives Johnson and Johnson Vaccines to Help Curb COVID 19
The COVID-19 vaccination uptake among the general population in the country remains low
Mohammed Kahiye
By Mohamed Kahiye
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 01:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s NSW Announces Snap Lockdown

Police officers patrol through the quiet Central Station in the city center during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia on COVID-19 Alert as Sydney’s Delta Crisis Intensifies

FILE PHOTO: New public health regulations are implemented as a COVID-19 outbreak affects Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Opens Up, But Threat of a Third COVID Wave Looms

People walk at a crowded market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai
COVID-19 Pandemic

US FDA Authorizes Third Shot of Pfizer or Moderna for At-risk Group

A pedestrian wears a face mask as she walks past an information sign of COVID-19 testing in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Aug. 13,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Panel Recommends Third Dose for Some with Weakened Immune Systems

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, people that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power