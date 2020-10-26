COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s Second-Largest City to Begin Emerging from Strict COVID-19 Lockdown   

By VOA News
October 26, 2020
Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
FILE - Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Australia, Oct. 21, 2020.

After more than three months under stifling restrictions imposed in response to a second wave of COVID-19 cases, life in Australia’s second-largest city is slowly about to return to normal. 

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews announced Monday that Melbourne’s five million citizens will be able to leave their homes effective Tuesday at midnight, and that all  cafes, restaurants, bars, shops and hotels will be allowed to reopen.   

The announcement comes as Melbourne and the surrounding Victoria state recorded its first 24-hour period without any new coronavirus infections since June 9.  The state had been plagued by a dramatic spike of new COVID-19 cases, peaking in August when daily new cases rose above 700.  The resurgence of new cases has been blamed on security lapses at hotels where travelers were being quarantined after traveling overseas.   

With zero new cases, Premier Andrews told reporters that “we are able to say that now is the time to open up. Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course.” 

Andrews also said that travel restrictions limiting people to no further than 25 kilometers from their home will end on November 8, which will allow people in Melbourne to travel to Victoria’s rural areas.   

Testing in Kashgar, China

Health authorities in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province have launched a widespread testing effort in Kashgar after 137 new asymptomatic COVID-19 infections were discovered. The new cases were detected after a 17-year-old girl was found to be asymptomatic.  The other asymptomatic cases have been traced to a factory where the girl’s parents work.  Authorities say nearly 3 million people in Kashgar have been tested since the outbreak was detected. 

Xinjiang was placed under a brief but tight lockdown period after a cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in August.   

On the vaccine front

Meanwhile, British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced Monday that a vaccine it has developed in cooperation with the University of Oxford has produced a similar immune response in both younger and older adults, with adverse responses lower among the elderly.   

The announcement by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant comes the same day The Financial Times newspaper said early reports from testing showed the experimental vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, produces a robust immune response in elderly people, who are among the highest risk from the disease. 

