COVID-19 Pandemic

Austrian Resort Town Reports Sudden COVID-19 Surge

By VOA News
July 27, 2020 03:10 PM
A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria, Monday, July 27, 2020 .More than 50 corona tests in…
A pleasure boat is seen on Wolfgangsee Lake in St. Wolfgang, Austria, July 27, 2020.

Austria's tourism industry received a blow after 53 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since last week in the popular resort town of St. Wolfgang. 

The lakeside resort shortened bar opening hours after a coronavirus outbreak was detected on Friday. The local tourism office said at least 50 of those new cases were seasonal workers from abroad in the hospitality industry. 

In an interview Monday, Health Minister Christine Haberlander said more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted by the Austrian authorities in St. Wolfgang. The provincial government said guests who stayed in town from July 15 will be informed about the outbreak. 

Tourism officials say news of the outbreak already caused many to cancel hotel reservations over the weekend. Two of the hotels there have closed. Many of the town's businesses reportedly are worried that visitors will stay away for the rest of the season. 

St. Wolfgang, situated on Wolfgangsee Lake, one of Austria's best-known lakes, was once a favorite vacation spot of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.  

Austria's coronavirus outbreak has been relatively limited compared to other Western European countries. It has recorded 20,510 cases and 713 deaths, though infections have accelerated in the past month. 
 

Related Stories

Romanian care workers with face masks accompanied by police and security arrive at the train station of Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria, May 11, 2020.
Europe
80 Romanian Health Care Workers Arrive in Austria to Assist Elderly
Austrian EU minister Karoline Edstadler says negotiations to bring workers to Austria were not easy and logistics were time-consuming but result would be positive
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 09:04
Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober presents a diagram during a press conference on April 28, 2020 at the Chancellery in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Austria to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Friday 
People will still need to maintain a one-meter distance and wear a face mask
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:57
FILE - Policemen guard the entrance of a school after authorities put it under isolation because of suspicions of a coronavirus case, in Vienna, Austria Feb. 26, 2020. Austria shut all of its schools early in the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Austria Will Reopen Schools With Split Classes Next Month
Loosening its coronavirus lockdown, country will separate classes into two groups that will each attend lessons half the week
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 09:33
Austrian Ambassador to the U.S. Martin Weiss and his wife, Susi Weiss, arrive at the White House on January 6, 2020 for an Oval
COVID-19 Pandemic
Austria’s Ambassador in Washington Describes Life Amid Coronavirus
'Humor is the best medicine, they say, I´m not sure it’s a cure for COVID-19, but it certainly helps'
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 01:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Austrian Resort Town Reports Sudden COVID-19 Surge

A pleasure boat is seen at the lake Wolfgangsee in St. Wolfgang, Austria, Monday, July 27, 2020 .More than 50 corona tests in…
South & Central Asia

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns Home After Testing Negative for COVID-19

FILE - Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya pose for a photo at a wedding at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyans Urged to Treat Mental Health Stress Caused by Pandemic

Arts & Culture

Coronavirus Sidelines US Baseball's Miami Marlins  

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, reacts to getting hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July…
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP Virus Diary: Keeping New York Alive, One Song At a Time

A stack of cassettes, MiniDiscs and CDs representing some of AP journalist Jaime Holguin’s decades-rich audio archive sit on a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power