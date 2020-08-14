Bahamas Prime Minister, Deputy PM Self-Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest are self-quarantining as a precaution after their offices were exposed to the coronavirus.

The Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister and multiple agencies, is closed for cleaning and sanitizing.

The Ministry of Health’s surveillance unit is conducting contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the multi-office building.

It could not be immediately determined if the minsters were directly exposed to the coronavirus.

The Bahamas has recorded more than 1,000 cases of the virus and 15 deaths.