Bahamian PM Urges Citizens Not to Travel to Coronavirus Hot Spots

Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis strongly urged citizens against non-essential travel to countries where COVID-19 cases are spiking, including the United States, which is a primary tourism market for the Bahamas.

During a national address Monday, Minnis told Bahamians, “I beg you. I implore you to stay at home. If you must fly, visit our Family Islands.”

The Prime Minister's plea comes as the Bahamas reopens its borders on Wednesday since closing in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minnis said people traveling to the Bahamas must show they tested negative for the coronavirus within the past seven days starting July 7.

He said people caught not wearing face mask face a $200 and or one month in jail.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will head a new COVID-19 Enforcement Unit to ensure compliance with and enforcement of emergency orders.

The Bahamas has confirmed more than 100 cases and 11 deaths.