Belgium COVID Numbers Decline

Officials in Belgium say overall COVID-19 infection numbers have decreased in the country for the first time in more than a month.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels Monday, COVID-19 Crisis Center Spokeswoman Frederique Jacobs said nationally, new case numbers fell by five percent, the first such decrease since early July. The government believes nationally, this could reflect a turning point in the pandemic.

Jacobs said, Antwerp, which two weeks ago, became the nation’s hotspot, saw the number of new cases fall by 24 percent last week.

The situation in Brussels however is still a concern as cases climbed by 48 percent with 853 total new cases.

The COVID crisis center says if the trend continues that way, Belgium's capital will be the hotspot for in the country within two days, as figures in Antwerp are also decreasing.

Brussels announced last week new measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the obligation to wear face masks on every street, shop or public building of the city.