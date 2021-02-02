COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces Increase in COVID-19 Vaccines

By VOA News
February 02, 2021 07:03 PM
UNC Health administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination today (February 2, 2021) since it began on December 15, 2020. In this photo, a UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill.
FILE - A UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2021.

The White House announced Tuesday new measures to increase the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19, including distributing vaccines to select pharmacies across the country. 

“Building on last week’s announcement, the Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, Tribes, and territories to 10.5-million doses nationwide beginning this week,” a statement from the White House said, noting that this constitutes a 22% increase in vaccine supply since President Joe Biden took office January 20. 

The statement also said the federal government would reimburse states and territories for supplies like masks and gloves as the U.S. continues to battle record numbers of virus infections and deaths. 

People wait in their vehicles after receiving their shot at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset during the…
People wait in their vehicles after receiving a shot at the Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site, in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 1, 2021.

The statement included a list of pharmacies which are expected to carry the vaccine as soon as next week, noting that much of the U.S. population relies on local pharmacies to receive their flu shot every year. 

The announcement comes as many states have complained that they do not have enough vaccines to inoculate vulnerable populations. 

In cities like New Orleans, many Americans have reported that their scheduled vaccination appointments were canceled because of a lack of doses.

Coronavirus vaccinations at Crescent City Pharmacy in New Orleans
Frustrations Mount Over Vaccine Shortages in New Orleans
Amid tight supplies, one of America’s most diverse cities works to ensure vaccine equity across racial lines

Studies by The Associated Press and The New York Times found that Black and Latinx populations were being vaccinated at lower rates than white populations across the country. 

Still, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that more Americans had been vaccinated against the disease than had contracted it. According to the CDC, 32 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. had confirmed 26.4 million cases of the virus. 
 

Related Stories

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Seeks Vaccine Changes to Address COVID-19 Variants
Health minister says, if needed, such modifications could be available quickly
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 02:40 PM
FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia
COVID-19 Pandemic
Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Safe, Effective Against COVID-19, Study Finds
Researchers say that, based on their trial, which involved about 20,000 people in Russia last fall, the vaccine is about 91 percent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 11:11 AM
South African law enforcement vehicles provide security for two refrigeration trucks transporting the AstraZenica vaccine that…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa to Begin Testing COVID-19 Vaccines  Before Launching Program
South Africa set to begin national COVID-19 vaccination program    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 02:37 AM
Florian von der Muelbe, COO of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, explains the company’s research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Pharma Company Bayer to Produce New COVID Vaccine
CureVac vaccine still in testing phase; Bayer says it will not begin production until 2022
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 02:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces Increase in COVID-19 Vaccines

UNC Health administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination today (February 2, 2021) since it began on December 15, 2020. In this photo, a UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Starts COVID-19 Inoculation Drive

A man walks past an awarness sign inside the Khaliq Dina Hall and Library, which has been converted to be used as a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Battles Mutant Coronavirus Outbreak

A NHS worker passes a COVID-19 test kit to a driver at a mobile test centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak,…
Europe

UK's Star COVID Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at 100

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Seeks Vaccine Changes to Address COVID-19 Variants

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power