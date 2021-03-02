COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden: Enough Vaccine for Every Adult American by End of May  

By Steve Herman
March 02, 2021 09:24 PM
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP…
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington.

WHITE HOUSE - Merck will help its pharmaceutical competitor Johnson & Johnson make the single-shot coronavirus vaccine. That was announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman was in the room when the president also said he wants every American educator to receive at least one vaccine dose by the end of this month, as part of the effort to get the country back to normal as quickly as possible.

President Biden, speaking in the White House State Dining Room, says the cooperation among competitors to produce more doses and other actions will speed up the timeline by two months to have enough vaccine to inoculate every adult American.

“Here’s what all this means – we’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.”

The president, in response to a reporter’s question, said he hopes that “by this time next year” or sooner, things will be back to normal.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Signage is seen at the corporate headquarters of the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck in Kenilworth, New Jersey, May 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Drug Maker Merck to Help Produce Rival's COVID Vaccine
Agreement could ease Johnson & Johnson’s slowed production
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 01:40 PM
FILE - Workers offload boxes of COVID-19 vaccines distrubuted to lower-income countries under the COVAX initiative, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 26, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVAX Program to Roll Out Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses Globally
Initiative aims to ensure equitable vaccine access for lower-income countries
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 12:27 PM
An employee with the McKesson Corporation places a package of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a transport container…
USA
Third Vaccine Ships Out as Another COVID Surge Looms 
Experts are concerned that newer, more infectious variants of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be taking over
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 05:01 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden: Enough Vaccine for Every Adult American by End of May  

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Drug Maker Merck to Help Produce Rival's COVID Vaccine

FILE - Signage is seen at the corporate headquarters of the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck in Kenilworth, New Jersey, May 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Turkey Reopens, Restaurants Relieved But Doctors Worry

Women chat as they wait to be served at a restaurant reopened for business in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, as cafes,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVAX Program to Roll Out Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses Globally

FILE - Workers offload boxes of COVID-19 vaccines distrubuted to lower-income countries under the COVAX initiative, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 26, 2021.
Africa

Zimbabwe Relaxes Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Decrease

Vendors back to business in Harare to resume operations after the relaxation of a lockdown to contain coronavirus in Zimbabwe, March 2, 2021. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power