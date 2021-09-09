COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Issue New US COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy Thursday

By VOA News
September 09, 2021 12:54 AM
Protesters opposing vaccine mandates march past the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Two vaccine…
Protesters opposing vaccine mandates march past the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy to combat the dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation during a major White House speech Thursday afternoon.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that Biden will spell out six methods designed to encourage more Americans to get inoculated against the virus, including involvement of the private sector.

Biden’s speech comes as the U.S. is experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths sparked by the highly contagious delta variant, which has completely upended the administration’s aggressive vaccination efforts during its first months in office.

The majority of new infections have been among Americans who have not been vaccinated, including a spike in the number of young children who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said cases among children soared to 750,000 between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

The latest surge has pushed hospitals and health care workers across the U.S. to a breaking point, with intensive care units filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients, and stalled the nation’s economic recovery from the pandemic, a key goal of Biden’s first year in office.

