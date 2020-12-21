COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination 

By VOA News
December 21, 2020 08:28 AM
FILE - A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Glendale, California, Dec. 17, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive a COVID-19 vaccination Monday. 

Biden said in a statement he looks forward to having it administered publicly “and continuing to build confidence in the scientific process.” 

Other U.S. leaders received their vaccinations last week, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

Monday also brings the arrival of a vaccine produced by Moderna to sites across the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the Moderna vaccine emergency authorization on Friday. 

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Dec. 20, 2020.

The development significantly boosts U.S. vaccination efforts, with the Moderna vaccine joining, one made by Pfizer-BioNTech, that was approved earlier this month. 

The priority for the mass vaccination campaign is front-line health workers and those in nursing homes, addressing some of the most vulnerable populations before expanding to others. 

A federal advisory board said Sunday the next group should be people over the age of 75, as well as those working in essential fields such as firefighters, teachers and grocery store employees. 

The United States has seen a surge in infections during the past two months, and in the past week has added an average of more than 215,000 new cases each day. 

The U.S. leads the world with more than 317,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global outbreak. 

