COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Tours Pfizer Vaccine Production Center

By VOA News
February 19, 2021 06:20 PM
President Joe Biden walks past freezers used to store Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich.
President Joe Biden walks past freezers used to store Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden toured a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant Friday afternoon outside Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he touted the safety of the vaccine.

"If there's one message to cut through to everyone in this country, it's this: The vaccines are safe,” he said, according to NBC News. “Please, for yourself, your family, your community, this country, take the vaccine when it's your turn ... that's how to beat this pandemic."

During his tour of the “freezer farm,” where doses are stored in ultra-cold conditions, he was joined by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and White House virus-response coordinator Jeff Zienets. The presidential visit had been delayed by a day because of inclement weather.

Speaking before Biden, Bourla said Pfizer would more than double vaccine production capacity in the coming weeks, the Daily Mail reported. Currently it averages 5 million doses per week.

On Friday, Pfizer and its vaccine partner BioNTech said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow the vaccine to be stored in normal freezers, a move that would make it easier for the company to ship the vaccine. Currently, the FDA requires the virus to be stored between -112°F and -76°F.

Earlier Friday, the administration said the winter storms in the Midwest and South had delayed the delivery of 6 million vaccine doses, which would impact every state. The 6 million represents three days' worth of vaccine shipments.

The administration also said it was working with Florida and Pennsylvania to open more vaccination centers.

Related Stories

Pfizer employees handle containers of vaccine as U.S. President Joe Biden tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces Financial Support for Global COVID Vaccine Program
US president makes $4 billion pledge at virtual Munich Security Conference
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 03:47 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus response legislation
USA
Biden to Debut at G-7 with Focus on Vaccines, Economy and China
Biden 'will focus on the global response to the pandemic, including vaccine production, distribution of supplies' and efforts to fight emerging infections, spokesperson says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:52 AM
A man photographs his mother getting a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rich Countries to Pledge COVID Vaccines for World's Poorest
Announcement comes ahead of a virtual G-7 meeting Friday of world’s largest economies where they will discuss how to combat global pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 09:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Tours Pfizer Vaccine Production Center

President Joe Biden walks past freezers used to store Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces Financial Support for Global COVID Vaccine Program

Pfizer employees handle containers of vaccine as U.S. President Joe Biden tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Economy Gets Boost From Those Returning Home to Shelter From COVID

FILE - Passengers wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus arrive at Sungshan Airport, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 22, 2020. Many Taiwanese who had lived abroad have returned home, feeling safer there from the pandemic's reach.
USA

Biden Visits Pfizer Plant as Weather Delays Vaccine Shipping

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Effective at Standard Freezer Temperatures

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health +…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power