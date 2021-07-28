COVID-19 Pandemic

Big Tech Companies to Allow Only Vaccinated Employees into US Offices

By Reuters
July 28, 2021 08:34 PM
FILE - A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, Calif.

Big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus drives a resurgence in cases.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other countries in the coming months.

According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix Inc. has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its U.S. productions.

Apple Inc. plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its U.S. retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported.

Apple and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Many tech companies, including Microsoft Corp. and Uber, have said they expect employees to return to their offices, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working from home.

In April, Salesforce said it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its global work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the delta variant across different regions.

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return-to-office plans," the company said. 

 

 

