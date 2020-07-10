Bolivia Interim President Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez says she is self -quarantining and feels fine after testing positive for the cororonavirus.

Áñez said Thursday she was tested for the virus last week after members of her staff became infected.

She said she will remain in quarantine for 14 days before taking a new test to monitor her condition.

The Bolivian leader said she feels strong and will continue working from isolation.

Áñez became president in November after her predecessor, Evo Morales, left the country amid weeks of protests over his controversial reelection to an unconstitutional fourth term.

Voters will decide on September 6 if Áñez will become the permanent president.

Áñez’s infection comes as hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Bolivia's two largest cities, La Paz and El Alto, are overwhelmed by the demand.

So far, Bolivia has confirmed more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,500 deaths.