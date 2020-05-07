COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana to Begin Lifting Lockdown to Reopen Economy, Schools

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 01:31 AM
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabatswe Masisi tales part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos,…
FILE - Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabatswe Masisi in January 2020.

Botswana will begin a gradual lifting of a five-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Friday.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said that based on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and the current trajectory of the disease, the administration decided to open the economy albeit incrementally, while observing the disease patterns.

Tsogwane made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting of lawmakers reviewing proposals from President Mokgweetsi Masisi on reopening schools and the economy.

Masisi favors a gradual process that meets guidelines from health officials on staying vigilant in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Masisi and lawmakers wore face masks during the discussions.

Botswana has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus and one death. 

Related Stories

Tibor P. Nagy, U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, gives a press conference in a room of the presidency of the…
Africa
'No Country Is Doing More' Than US to Fight Coronavirus in Africa, US Official Says 
Top US Africa official defends decision to stop funding WHO, says US is largest single contributor to Africa’s fight against coronavirus  
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 15:32
Children of around 6,000 ethnic Fulanis who have been displaced by attacks, gather in a makeshift camp for the displaced in…
Africa
Pandemic Likely to Worsen West Africa’s Looming Mass Hunger, WFP Warns  
The World Food Program warns the pandemic is likely to more than double the number of people facing hunger in West Africa by the end of the year to 43 million 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 14:32
FILE - A vendor wearing a face mask, right, attends to a buyer at a Primary School converted to a makeshift food market for residents of the Ilupeju community in Lagos, Nigeria, April 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
African Countries Should Reopen Economies Gradually, Once Data Shows It's Safe, Experts Say
Health authorities are concerned that opening up too quickly could trigger a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases on the continent
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 13:42
FILE - Prominent Nigerian journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore talks to the media after being released on bail by Nigeria's government, in Abuja, Nigeria, Dec. 24, 2019.
Press Freedom
West Africa’s Press Freedoms at Risk During Coronavirus
Press freedom groups cite attacks on journalists, laws against disinformation as threat to free press
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 06:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poorest Nations

Women wait to receive free food for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

El Salvador Begins More Restrictive Lockdown Thursday

A street vendor wearing a face mask poses outside the central market in San Salvador on May 6, 2020, amid the COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana to Begin Lifting Lockdown to Reopen Economy, Schools

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabatswe Masisi tales part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia to Ease Shutdown Amid Steady Growth of COVID-19 Cases

TOPSHOT - A medical staff gets out from a tent of a testing point for the COVID-19 coronavirus in central Moscow on May 2, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Immigrant’s ‘American Dream’ Unravels During Coronavirus Pandemic

Divo Le helps his children with their schoolwork while his hair salon is closed. (Courtesy: Divo Le)