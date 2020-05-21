COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana Ends 7-Week Lockdown   

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 07:26 AM
A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experience heavy traffic in Gaborone on April 5, 2020 during the third…
FILE - A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experience heavy traffic in Gaborone on April 5, 2020 during the third day of the state of emergency in Botswana.

Botswana’s 48-day lockdown ended at midnight Wednesday after gradually relaxing  restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the diamond rich southern African country. 

All businesses and schools are now cleared to reopen under government guidelines, including individual temperature checks, use of face masks and regular sanitizing. 

COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr. Kereng Masupu said in a news briefing that depending on the coronavirus disease pattern, a return to lockdown will remain an option.

Meantime, people returning home to Botswana will undergo mandatory quarantine and the ban of foreign visitors remains in place. 

Botswana confirmed 29 COVID-19 infections and one death.  

Reuter’s news agency said the Botswana's government set aside more than $400 million to help absorb the economic impact of businesses suspending operations, including the prized diamond industry, which had no buyers coming into the country because of travel restrictions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic
