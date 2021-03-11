Brazil Hospitals Pushed to Limit as COVID-19 Death Toll Soars

SAO PAULO - Hospitals in Brazil's main cities are reaching capacity, health officials warned, as the country recorded the world's highest COVID-19 death toll over the past week, triggering tighter restrictions on Thursday in its most populous state.

Intensive care wards for treating COVID-19 patients have reached critical occupancy levels over 90% in 15 of 27 state capitals, according to biomedical center Fiocruz.

Porto Alegre in southern Brazil has no free intensive care units (ICUs) and occupancy reached 100% in two other state capitals, Fiocruz reported.

Flowers are lined up at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 9, 2021.

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday a record 2,286 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as new infections rose by 79,876.

With more than 270,000 deaths, Brazil's pandemic death toll over the past year trails only that of the United States. But over the past week, Brazil has averaged more than 1,600 deaths per day, ahead of 1,400 in the United States, where the outbreak has ebbed.

Conflicting messages

As President Jair Bolsonaro rails against lockdowns and urges Brazilians out of their homes, governors and mayors have struggled to enforce restrictions, often pleading in vain with a population inured to the rising tide of the epidemic.

The far-right president attacked governors for the lockdowns again Thursday, including Sao Paulo state's move to ban soccer matches. He said they were increasing poverty with a medicine that was worse than the virus.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media at the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 10, 2021.

"How long can we stand this lockdown irresponsibility? You close everything and you destroy millions of jobs. Lockdown is not a cure," Bolsonaro said in a remote talk to a business group with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes at his side.

Brazil's two most populous cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, moved to tighten measures Thursday as their hospitals struggled with a second wave of the virus, driven by a more contagious variant that emerged in the Amazon region.

While Europe and the United States ramp up vaccinations and bring down their caseloads, Brazil's federal government is off to a slow start, with only 2% of the 210 million Brazilians fully inoculated so far.

Increased restrictions

In the nation's capital, Brasilia, which is under a nighttime curfew, public hospital ICU wards are 97% full and private ones are at 99%, forcing the city to again set up field hospitals as it had during a peak in cases last year.

On Thursday, Sao Paulo Governor João Doria announced a "new stage" of restrictions to enforce social distancing, arguing it is now the only weapon against the spread of the virus.

A woman sits in front of graffiti amidst the spread of coronavirus on a street in Brasilia, Brazil, March 11, 2021.

They include a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the suspension of religious services and sports events, including soccer matches, and a ban on use of beaches and parks.

"This is a tough, unpopular decision. No governor wants to stop the economic activities in their state," Doria said at a news conference.

The state of Sao Paulo, home to 44 million people, is allowing only essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies to receive shoppers.

The Sao Paulo health secretary said hospitals in more than half of the state's municipalities are full and half the patients are under 50 years old.

Last year, the most serious cases were concentrated among elderly Brazilians.