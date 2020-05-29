COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazilian Couples Turn to Drive-Thru Weddings Amid Pandemic

By VOA News
May 29, 2020 01:27 AM
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during…
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Keilla de Almeida kiss during their drive-thru wedding at the registry office in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 28, 2020.

In Brazil, the crippling coronavirus appears to be no match in defeating true love.

Dozens of couples anxious to wed in the midst of the pandemic are taking advantage of a drive-thru wedding facility offered by a marriage registry office in Rio de Janairo.

The couples wore masks as they pulled up and exchanged their vows and rings, sealing their union, with one witness in the backseat.

One bride said she was surprised to wed at a drive-thru but said that it was very good.

An official of the marriage registry, Alessandra Lapoente, said the drive-thru system allows more couples to move forward with their nuptials, despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Brazil is at the top of the coronavirus epicenter in Latin America, with more than 430,000 infections, the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Brazil has also confirmed more than 26,000 deaths.  

