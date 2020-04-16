COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazilian Governor Expresses Safety Concerns After Criticizing Bolsanaro’s Coronavirus Response

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 04:58 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo, Gov. Joao Doria attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

One Brazilian governor said he has increased security for his wife and relocated his children after receiving threats he says are tied to his criticism of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

São Paulo Governor João Doria told the Associated Press he is continuing to battle both the coronavirus in his state and Bolsonaro policies while other governors are backing away from criticizing the president out of concern that federal funding to help them counter the virus in their respective states could be diverted.

Doria's advocacy for strong restrictions is likely tied to São Paulo reporting 11,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 800 deaths, the highest in the country.

Bolsanaro has argued that imposing lockdowns and placing restrictions on businesses would adversely affacet the economy.

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper said Brazil’s Congress is demanding that Bolsonaro release the results of his own coronavirus test within 30 days.

There is rampant speculation the president could be infected with the virus after 23 people who accompanied Bolsonaro to the United States last month tested positive for the virus, including the press secretary who accompanied Bolsonaro to a dinner with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. 

