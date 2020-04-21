COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's New Health Minister Outlines Plans to Double Covid Testing

By VOA News
April 21, 2020 04:36 AM
Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia,…
Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 17, 2020.

Brazil's new health minister said the government will more than double the country's capability for coronavirus testing and devise a plan to end social isolation, which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said is bad for the economy.  

Nelson Teich's video taped comments released Monday night comes after several governors and mayors said they were looking into imposing stricter isolation measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.      

President Bolsonaro replaced Luiz Henrique Mandetta with Teich last week after he clashed with Mandetta over self isolation policies, which Bolsonaro is seeking to end this week.  

Bolsanaro could be facing a legal challenge by exiting self isolation measures after the country's top court ruled governors and mayors can decide on social isolation measures regardless of the federal government's position.     

So far, Brazil has confirmed more than 40,700 COVID-19 cases with 2,587 deaths. 

Related Stories

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, speaks to supporters during a protest in front the army's headquarters during the Army day, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil's Bolsonaro Attacks Coronavirus Lockdowns as Supporters Take to Streets
Brazil has more cases of the new coronavirus than any other country in Latin America. On Sunday, confirmed cases rose to 38,654 with 2,462 deaths
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 18:42
Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements
President has argued that social isolation measures would harm economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 00:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

As Countries Ease Coronavirus Measures, WHO Says 'Not the Time to be Lax'

FILE - World Health Organization Regional Director for Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai addresses the media at a conference in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Data Analysis: Less Testing Could Account for Poorer Nations’ Lower Virus Cases

A boat rides past a temple in Bangkok. Thailand is one of the nations with low COVID-19 cases, likely due to low testing. (VOA News)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's New Health Minister Outlines Plans to Double Covid Testing

Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Close to Deal to Help Small Businesses, Hospitals

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Covid-related Medical Supplies Arrive in Argentina from China

A worker at the Manuel Belgrano public hospital stretches outside the public hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires,…