COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Battles Mutant Coronavirus Outbreak

By Henry Ridgwell
February 02, 2021 03:51 PM
A NHS worker passes a COVID-19 test kit to a driver at a mobile test centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak,…
A NHS worker passes a COVID-19 test kit to a driver at a mobile test center, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, Britain, Feb. 2, 2021.

LONDON - Britain launched an emergency program of door-to-door testing in several areas Tuesday following the discovery of hundreds of cases of the coronavirus variant, first identified in South Africa, which scientists say could be more resistant to vaccines.  

Mobile testing units were deployed to several regions, including parts of central and suburban London, while firefighter units and volunteers helped to deliver home testing kits and administer door-to-door testing. Local authorities aimed to conduct 80,000 coronavirus tests. 

By Tuesday morning, 105 cases of the mutation first seen in South Africa were identified in eight districts across Britain. Eleven of those cases did not have any direct link to international travel, suggesting the variant is being transmitted within the community. 

Volunteers hand out the COVID-19 home test kit to a resident, in Goldsworth and St Johns, amid the outbreak of coronavirus…
Volunteers hand out the COVID-19 home test kit to a resident, in Goldsworth and St. Johns, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Woking, Britain, Feb. 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, health authorities announced they are also investigating separate cases of the virus with what they described as worrying new genetic changes. The variants, identified in the cities of Bristol and Liverpool, have the same mutation as the South African variant, called E484K. 

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people living in the affected areas to adhere to lockdown rules and stay home. 

"Our mission must be to stop its spread altogether and break those chains of transmission. … It is imperative that people must stay at home and only leave home where it is absolutely essential," Hancock told members of parliament Tuesday. 

People queue at a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Southport, Britain, February 2,…
People queue at a testing center amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Southport, Britain, Feb. 2, 2021.

Britain is still battling a separate coronavirus mutation, first identified in Kent in southern England in September, which has contributed to a deadly second wave of the pandemic. An estimated 107,000 people have died in Britain within 28 days of testing positive for the virus since the pandemic began. 

Scientists say the variants appear to be more transmissible. Early indications from trials suggest they may also be more resistant to vaccines. 

"There has been a couple of observations, one from Novavax and one from Johnson & Johnson, which suggest that their vaccine trials were less successful in South Africa than they were in the United Kingdom and the United States," Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Britain's University of Reading, told VOA. "(The mutation) renders antibodies less able to bind to the spike protein of the virus and stop the spike protein acting as a key to gain entrance to our cells." 

That could affect people's immunity to the coronavirus, both for individuals who have had the infection and those who have been vaccinated.  

An advertisment board is seen, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021…
An advertisement board is seen, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Woking, Britain, Feb. 2, 2021.

"Even if we roll out a vaccine across the population, getting complete 100 percent coverage will be nigh on impossible," Clarke said. "And the virus will be put under a selective pressure to accommodate and to favor mutations like this, which render it less susceptible to vaccines, or the actions of vaccines." 

Britain also announced Tuesday it had given a first vaccine dose to more than 10 million people, by far the highest in Europe. It is not yet clear, however, if the vaccines are as effective against the new variants and may need to be modified. Health Secretary Hancock said such work was under way. 

"We're working with pharmaceutical companies and with the scientists to understand both whether such modifications are needed, where they are needed and how they can be brought to use on the front line as quickly as safely possible."  

Scientists say the emergence of new variants around the world underlines the urgent need to roll out global vaccination programs and suppress transmission, as even fully vaccinated populations could be at risk as the virus continues to mutate. 
 

Related Stories

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Seeks Vaccine Changes to Address COVID-19 Variants
Health minister says, if needed, such modifications could be available quickly
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 02:40 PM
A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Identifies 105 Cases of South African COVID-19 Variant
Health minister announces plan to test 80,000 people to hunt down the strain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 04:37 PM
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Hits Highest COVID-19 Death Rate Per Capita in the World
Britain leads world in deaths per capita as coronavirus mutation spreads across country
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 05:51 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Surpasses 100K COVID-19 Deaths
PM Boris Johnson calls death toll ‘Hard to compute’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 02:31 PM
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Europe

UK's Star COVID Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at 100

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Seeks Vaccine Changes to Address COVID-19 Variants

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

NFL Announces COVID-19 Precautions for Upcoming Super Bowl

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in a regular season prelude to the teams' match-up at Sunday's Super Bowl, Nov 29, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Sees 2 Good Breaks in Coronavirus Fight 

Workers load South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine as they arrive at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg, Feb. 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Safe, Effective Against COVID-19, Study Finds

FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power