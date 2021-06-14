COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Delays Plans to Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

By VOA News
June 14, 2021 04:07 PM
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed plans to lift coronavirus restrictions by a month because of the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. 

Johnson said on Monday that restrictions will now be lifted on July 19 instead of June 21.  

"I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer," he told a news conference in London. 

Johnson said he is confident that the country will be able to reopen on July 19, noting that by then two-thirds of the British population are expected to be fully vaccinated. 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Business…
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a coronavirus vaccination site at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London, Britain, May 18, 2021.

"It’s unmistakably clear the vaccines are working, and the sheer scale of the vaccine rollout has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves,” he said. 

On Monday, the British government reported 7,742 new confirmed coronavirus cases, and Johnson said cases are growing by about 64% per week. 

The Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 90% of new cases in Britain.  

In other countries

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is reintroducing a lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak.   

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said in a televised speech this weekend that complacency has resulted in a spike in COVID-19 cases.  

Shops in a Delhi market gear up to open, June 7, 2021, after a devastating second wave shut the city for nearly two months.
FILE - Shops in a Delhi market gear up to open, June 7, 2021, after a devastating second wave shut the city for nearly two months. (Anjana Pasricha/VOA)

In India, a number of states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, including the capital Delhi, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest level in 74 days. The country reported 70,421 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period, the lowest since March 31. 

Public health officials have cautioned that India’s tolls may be undercounted. 

Novavax trials  

Also Monday, U.S.-based biotech company Novavax announced that Phase 3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine show it more than 90% effective at preventing the disease and providing good protection against variants.  

The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world. 

The White House’s top adviser on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told The Washington Post the vaccine is “really very impressive,” saying it is on par with the most effective shots developed during the pandemic. 

Vaccination requirement lawsuit

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Texas on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its employees.   

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in the Southern District of Texas wrote that the employees of Houston Methodist Hospital “are not participants in a human trial.” He said, “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the Covid-19 virus.” 

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has had the highest number of coronavirus cases, at 33.5 million, followed by India, with 29.5 million coronavirus infections, and Brazil, with 17.4 million COVID-19 cases.   

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, July 10, 2021 file photo, a woman wearing a face walks in a street in Moscow, Russia. Moscow’s mayor…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moscow Orders New Restrictions as COVID-19 Infections Soar 
National coronavirus task force reported 6,701 new confirmed cases in Moscow, compared with 2,936 on June 6
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/12/2021 - 07:31 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: A sign points to a vaccination site set up inside Union Station in an effort to target…
COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Passengers on Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID
Royal Caribbean says protocols exceeded CDC guidelines
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 01:44 AM
Restrictions Lift as COVID-19 Deaths and Cases Fall in Washington
00:02:41
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington Lifts COVID Restrictions as Deaths and Infections Fall
Life returns to normal in some areas of the US, but a partisan divide still hampers vaccine efforts  
Default Author Profile
By Laurel Bowman
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 05:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Delays Plans to Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.
Africa

Cameroon Begs Civilians to Donate Blood on World Blood Donor Day

Bags of donated blood are seen at a blood-donation drive organized by the Rotary club and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korean President Says He’s Willing to Share COVID Vaccines with North 

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomes South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for a meeting in Vienna, Austria June 14, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Novavax Reports its COVID Vaccine is 90 Percent Effective

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/29/21 Novavax says their two-shot vaccine for COVID-19 shows an efficacy rate of 89.3% in a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chinese Lab-Leak Investigators Demand Inquiry into Role Science Journals Played During Pandemic

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power