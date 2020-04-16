Britain to Extend Lockdown for 3 More Weeks 

The British government Thursday said it will extend for three weeks its nationwide lockdown intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a remote news briefing in London, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that relaxing any of the safety measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the British economy.

Raab reported 13,729 people in Britain have now died from the virus, with 103,093 confirmed cases.

The foreign minister continues to lead the government response to the pandemic while British Prime Minster Boris Johnson continues to recover from his bout with coronavirus.

Britain’s lockdown has been in place since March 23.