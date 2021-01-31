COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Focused on Collaboration with EU after Vaccine Row, Minister Says

By Reuters
January 31, 2021 03:28 AM
Doctor Susan Fairhead adminsters an injection of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at Thornton…
Dr. Susan Fairhead gives an injection of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up at Thornton Little Theatre managed by Wyre Council in Thornton-Cleveleys, northwest England, on Jan. 29, 2021.

LONDON - Britain's focus is on "collaboration" with the European Union on vaccines, the country's vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told The Sunday Telegraph, after a showdown between the two sides over vaccine exports.

Zahawi told the newspaper in an interview that Britain's focus was on collaborating with the bloc and that the country had tried to help Brussels with its vaccine supply problems and would continue to do so. 

 

The EU had on Friday attempted to restrict some exports of COVID-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause before reversing part of its announcement within hours. 

 

 

