Britain’s Johnson Says Lockdown Announcement to Come Sunday

By VOA News
May 06, 2020 02:05 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend his first weekly Prime Minister's Questions since recovering from coronavirus, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, May 6, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament Wednesday an announcement on the easing of lockdown measures will take place Sunday.

In his first address to parliament since recovering from his own battle with COVID-19, Johnson explained he would wait until Sunday to deliver the statement to ensure the government had the most up to date scientific data before making a decision.

He said he hoped to begin relaxing some measures as soon as Monday. He assured members of the House of Commons they would be fully informed and would be given opportunity to question him or members of the government about any decisions.

He said it would be “an economic disaster” for Britain if restrictions were lifted in such a way as to trigger “a second spike” in COVID-19 infections.

Johnson said the government would work with the government in Scotland, the opposition, unions and business "to make sure we get the un-lockdown plan completely right."

Johnson, for the first time, faced questions from the new leader of the opposition Labour party.  Sir Keir Starmer asked about issues ranging from the government's plan for returning people to work, personal protective equipment shortages, testing, and Britain's death toll from the new coronavirus, currently the highest in Europe.

