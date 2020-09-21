COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Minister Lays Out COVID-19 Response as Cases Surge

By VOA News
September 21, 2020 04:02 PM
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement on the COVID-19 in the House of Commons, in London, Sept. 21, 2020.
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement on the COVID-19 in the House of Commons, in London, Sept. 21, 2020. (Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout)

Britain’s health minister went before parliament Monday to discuss the government’s response to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Matt Hancock acknowledged what the government’s top medical and science advisers had said earlier in the day - that COVID-19 has been surging across age groups throughout much of Britain.

Among the steps the government plans to take, Hancock said, is encouraging self-isolation by those who have been infected or exposed to the virus. The government will also offer a single support payment of about $640 for low-income people for whom self-isolation would be an economic hardship.

A woman wears a face mask as she stands in front of a statue of The Beatles following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease …
A woman wears a face mask as she stands in front of a statue of The Beatles following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.

Hancock said those asked to self-isolate who refuse to do so could face fines of nearly $13,000 for serious breaches or repeat offenders.

The health minister told British lawmakers that demand for testing has dropped slightly since last week, taking a little pressure off the system. Nonetheless, the demand for tests remains high enough that the government must prioritize who receives them.

Hancock said acute care cases are the top priority for testing, followed by people in care homes, National Health Service targeted testing for outbreak management and surveillance studies, teaching staff with symptoms, and the general public.

He said the government continues working on further measures to address the COVID-19 surge, and the prime minister will update parliament Tuesday on further measures.

Earlier Monday, the government’s chief medical adviser reported the latest figures show new cases in Britain totaled more than 6,000 per day. Chris Witty said if nothing changes, at the current rate of infection, new cases could reach 50,000 a day by this time next month.

 

Related Stories

A street ranger and a police community support officer patrol Northumberland Street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Contemplates Second National Lockdown as COVID-19 Surges
Health Minister says lockdown option is 'last line of defense'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58 AM
A staff member waits at the entrance to nearly empty lanes of a Covid-19 drive thru testing facility at Twickenham stadium in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Begins Strict Regional COVID-19 Lockdown
Some residents of England will not be allowed to socialize outside their homes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:57 PM
FILE - A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 24, 2020, as part of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca Resumes Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Britain
Trials were suspended after a volunteer participant became ill
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 05:48 AM
FILE - A National Health Service employee holds up a smartphone displaying a NHS app to trace contacts with people potentially infected with the coronavirus, on the Isle of Wight, Britain, May 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Launches COVID-19 App to Boost Contact Tracing
With cases rising, Health Minister Matt Hancock said the new app would help the National Health Service monitor more people
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 10:53 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Minister Lays Out COVID-19 Response as Cases Surge

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement on the COVID-19 in the House of Commons, in London, Sept. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Withdraws Advice on Airborne Coronavirus Transmission

Ashley Ruiz gives herself a COVID-19 nasal swab test while sitting in a car at a drive-up CVS pharmacy in Dallas, Friday, Sept…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report Warns COVID-19 Pushing World’s Poorest Into Downward Spiral 

People in need sit while maintaining social distancing following Covid-19 Coronavirus guidelines, in front of a restaurant…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Coronavirus Death Toll Inches Toward 200,000 Deaths

Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Western Europe Scrambling to Avoid National Lockdowns

A local police officer speaks with a woman in the Vallecas neighbourhood during the first day of a partial lockdown between and…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power