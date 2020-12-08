COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Secretary Addresses Parliament as COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin

By VOA News
December 08, 2020 01:12 PM
Dr Doreen Brown, 85, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered at Guy's Hospital in London.
Dr Doreen Brown, 85, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered at Guy's Hospital in London, Dec. 8, 2020.

As Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign began Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament that "the start of the fight back against our common enemy, coronavirus," had begun, adding there is still "much work to be done."

A 90-year-old retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program in the unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that currently has killed 1.5 million people.

Hancock said the vaccine has been initially rolled out in 70 hospitals equipped to handle the complicated logistics that involve storage in sub-freezing temperatures. He said one of the biggest challenges will be getting the vaccine into homes that care for the elderly, a top clinical priority, and into primary care networks, so the general populace has access to it.

Henry (Jack) Vokes, 98, reacts receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, England.
In Photos: 1st COVID Vaccines Given in Britain
Vaccination campaign, dubbed 'V-Day' by Health Secretary Mark Hancock, began nearly a week after government’s medical regulatory agency granted emergency approval

Hancock said that while "help is on its way and the end is in sight," he also noted there are signs of the virus continuing to spread in parts of the country, including Essex, London and Kent. He said citizens were going to have to continue following restrictions to keep safe and the virus from spreading.  

Britain is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. Drug maker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway.
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Nears Approval for Emergency Use in US
FDA publishes documents online confirming vaccine’s effectiveness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the standard for emergency use authorization. A group of FDA advisors is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider the authorization, and decision is expected within days of that meeting.  

European Union regulators may also approve the vaccine in the coming days or weeks, fueling a global immunization effort.

Related Stories

President-elect Joe Biden leaves The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 7, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Biden Introduces Top Health Care Officials as US COVID Cases Soar
Former Congressman Xavier Becerra picked as health chief, with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to be leading COVID-19 adviser
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:49 PM
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question during a ceremony at the White House, Dec. 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Summit Aims to Boost Faith in Vaccine, Excludes Biden
The Food and Drug Administration is to meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer drug, and it will meet later this month on a vaccine developed by Moderna
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:27 PM
(FILES) In this file photo Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during an…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Warns of ‘Surge Upon a Surge’ of COVID-19
Health experts are concerned rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus are rising at alarming rates during the holiday season
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 07:49 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R) listens to WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: COVID-19 Situation in US is 'Shocking' to See
Emergency response director says US infections account for a third all cases globally
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 06:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
2020 USA Votes

Biden Introduces Top Health Care Officials as US COVID Cases Soar

President-elect Joe Biden leaves The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Nears Approval for Emergency Use in US

Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Morocco to Kick Off Mass Vaccination Plan with Chinese Drug

Banners are displayed outside a bivouac where clinical trials for covid-19 vaccines are conducted, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Officially Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the UK to receive vaccine.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Feds Passed Up Chance to Lock in More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine photo illustration

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power