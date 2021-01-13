COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Secretary Hopes Current Situation is Peak of Pandemic

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 10:13 AM
Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP…
Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He said the government is considering many options to ease the strain on the Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday he is hoping the nation’s current situation is the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infection rates and hospitalizations are at or near record levels.

In televised interviews. Hancock said Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is facing intense pressure due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, treating 55 percent more people than during the first pandemic peak in April, with more than 30,000 patients across the country.

He said the government is considering many options to ease the strain on the NHS. Authorities have reopened temporary field facilities – known as “Nightingale Hospitals” in London and elsewhere and are even considering using hotels for patient overflow.  

The health secretary said if hotels were used it would only be “for step-down patients... who no longer need full hospital care.”

Britain on Monday launched an ambitious program to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of next month. Hancock said that program is still on track to meet that goal, but as of now, it difficult to determine when enough people will be vaccinated to lift some of the COVID lockdown restrictions that are in place. He said they would remain "long as they are necessary.”

The government opened seven mass vaccination centers Monday as it moved into the most perilous moment of the COVID-19 pandemic, with exhausted medical staff reeling under the pressure of packed hospitals and increasing admissions.

Hancock said the single most important thing people can do to ensure the situation does not get worse is to stay home.  

Britain has so far had at least 3,180,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 83,000 deaths the world's fifth-highest official toll.

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches first responder Caroline Cook receiving an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Launches Largest Ever Vaccination Program
The government hopes to have 15 million people inoculated by the middle of February in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called 'a race against time'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 02:21 PM
Medical workers transport a patient from an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Hospitals Facing 'Worst Crisis in Living Memory' 
Britain’s hospitals are on the brink of being overwhelmed by COVID patients, a senior government official warns  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 01:23 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Jan. 6, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Johnson Defends Lockdown Decision to Parliament
British office of statistics says one in 50 have had the virus in the last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:03 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Secretary Hopes Current Situation is Peak of Pandemic

Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Posts Highest One-Day Increase in New COVID-19 Infections Since July 

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a bedridden elderly at a house during the second round of citywide…
Economy & Business

Conditions for COVID Homeworkers Must Be Improved, ILO Says

Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri, a 9-year-old girl sews personal protective equipment (PPE) for free to medical workers working in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwanese Health Official Warns Against Reliance on Coronavirus Vaccines

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport staff amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
USA

US Execution of Woman on Hold, 2 Others Halted over COVID-19

Signage is seen at a federal correctional complex as Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted in the killing of three members of an Arkansas family in 1996, is set to be put to death in the first federal execution in 17 years, in Terre Haute, Indiana, July 13, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power