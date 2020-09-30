COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Receives Rare Rebuke in House of Commons

By VOA News
September 30, 2020 03:35 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London,…
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Sept. 30, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a rare reprimand Wednesday by the speaker of the House of Commons for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper review by lawmakers.

Just before the prime minister’s weekly “question time” with members of Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, admonished Johnson for making rules in a "totally unsatisfactory" way.

Hoyle said that several of the COVID-19-related measures were published and brought before Parliament only hours before they were to take effect, and some after the fact. The speaker said the actions showed total disregard for the House of Commons and called on Johnson and his government to prepare measures more quickly.

The speaker did hold back a rebellion within Johnson’s own Conservative Party, where more than 50 members had threatened to join an opposition-led measure demanding more say over future rules to stop the spread of the virus and accusing ministers of governing "by decree."

But they were denied a chance to vote on the proposal after the speaker ruled there was not enough time for a proper debate.

Later Wednesday, during a news briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said the government would not hesitate to put even stricter pandemic restrictions in place if evidence supported such a move.

Britain reported 7,143 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest one-day figure to date for the country, which has the highest official death toll in Europe.

Areas of Britain, particularly in the northeast where a second wave of COVID-19 infections is surging, are faced with local restrictions designed to slow its spread. Britain has reported more than 42,233 deaths from the virus, the world's fifth-highest total.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Chief: $35B Needed to Expand Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
As deaths from the coronavirus surpass one million worldwide, Antonio Guterres says financial support will enable scaled up efforts to curb pandemic, including equitable vaccine distribution
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 03:23 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to the debate about her policy as part of Germany's budget 2021 debate at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Chancellor Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions
Merkel says she wants to take regional approach to the virus and avoid a total lockdown
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:51 AM
People with heart conditions, who recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus, prepare to go home during World Heart day…
COVID-19 Pandemic
India May Have 10 Times More COVID-19 Cases Than Official Figures  
Health officials say 1 in 15 citizens over 10 years are carrying antibodies left behind from earlier infection   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:14 AM
Ana Farfan reacts to getting an influenza vaccine shot at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020…
The Infodemic: Influenza Vaccine Fluzone Isn't More Deadly Than Covid-19
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:24 PM
COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1 Million
00:03:08
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1 Million
The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to more than one million people worldwide.  And because of a recent surge of infections in many countries including in Europe and the United States, more coronavirus deaths are expected in the coming months. But there are also signs that death rates are dropping and people who contract the virus now are faring better than those infected early on.  VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo has more. Produced by:  Bakhtiyar Zamanov   
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 09:56 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Receives Rare Rebuke in House of Commons

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: $35B Needed to Expand Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken…
COVID-19 Pandemic

NFL Reschedules Tennessee Titans Game; Another Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a 55-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game…
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Chancellor Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to the debate about her policy as part of Germany's budget 2021 debate at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 30, 2020.
USA

Resorts to RV Parks: Parents Take School Year on The Road

Anna Hamilton, 43, center, poses for a photograph with her sons, Henry, 6, left, and Adrian, 7, right, in their home on Monday,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power