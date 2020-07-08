COVID-19 Pandemic

British Prime Minister Takes Responsibility for COVID-19 Response

By VOA News
July 08, 2020 10:10 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, July 8, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, July 8, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he takes full responsibility for the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, two days after appearing to blame workers in health care facilities for the deaths of residents there.

Johnson was responding in parliament to opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer, who quoted the prime minister regarding deaths in British care homes.  Johnson said, “too many care workers did not follow procedures the way they should have.” Starmer said front-line care workers took great offense at the remark and called on Johnson to apologize.

The prime minister responded by saying the last thing he wanted to do was blame care workers or for anyone to think he was blaming them and said they have done “an outstanding job.” He said, “When it comes to taking blame, I take full responsibility for what has happened.”

Johnson added that no one knew when the pandemic began that COVID-19 would spread asymptomatically the way it does, and procedures changed.

Starmer said Johnson’s explanation was not an apology and said by refusing to do so, Johnson “rubs salt in the wound” of the frontline workers he says he admires so much.  

Johnson responded by calling for bipartisan measures to invest in and reform Britain’s care home sector.

Related Stories

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.
New COVID-19 evidence and lockdowns
As the World Health Organization studies emerging evidence that the novel coronavirus can spread more easily through the air, several nations are re-instituting lockdowns to curtail the virus' spread. Plus, China opens its new security office in Hong Kong and the extradition case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech firm Huawei, is very slowly winding its way through the Canadian legal system.
COVID-19 antibody testing and diagnostic testing are administered at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7,…
00:30:00
Evidence Emerges COVID-19 May Be Airborne Transmitted
The World Health Organization warns the pace of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating. One reason may be due to emerging evidence that the virus is transmitted in the air. Members of the WHO technical committee said Tuesday that they've been working on publishing a scientific brief about how and if the coronavirus can spread in the air. The could open the need for an upgrade of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.
VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Says Virus Deaths Cross 12,000 

A child lies on a bed at Mofid children's hospital, where children suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID…
USA

After US Departure, WHO Looking at Germany    

A general view shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS…
Student Union

Universities Try to Keep Students Apart but Together

Students walk freely about the American University Campus Near the Katzen Arts Center in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013,…
Africa

No Excuses: Ghanaians Push Exercise During Pandemic

Maabena Antwi used to run popular boot camps for women in Accra; now she does training sessions with them through her phone, from her apartment in Accra, Ghana, July 1, 2020. (Stacey Knott/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Warns US Not to Give Into ‘False Complacency’ as COVID-19 Death Rate Falls

Cameron Baca, left, of Riverside County, California, puts on sunscreen while at Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power