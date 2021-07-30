COVID-19 Pandemic

British Transportation Minister Defends Quarantining French Visitors

By VOA News
July 30, 2021 11:43 AM
A waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021…
A waiter wearing a face mask serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris, July 26, 2021, as France's parliament approved a law requiring special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel, and mandating vaccinations for all health workers.

Britain’s transportation minister Friday defended the country’s decision to continue quarantine requirements on fully vaccinated French visitors, saying they do not want to take chances on thwarting their COVID-19 vaccination program.

In an interview, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said Britain does not want to take chances with the progress of its vaccination program. He said the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which was originally identified in South Africa, and now in France has prompted Britain to exercise caution.

Shapps was responding to comments made Thursday by French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who called Britain’s policy “discriminatory and incomprehensible.”  Britain, on Wednesday, had announced it was lifting the quarantine requirement on fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and the European Union, except for France.

Beaune argued the beta strain accounted for fewer than 5% of COVID-19 cases in France, and mostly occurred in overseas territories from where relatively few people travelled to Britain.

In his interview Friday, Shapp insisted the beta variant has not just been limited to far away French island territories but has also been an issue in northern France. 

But he added that he has been in discussions with his French counterpart, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.  They agree that every country must look at the data and follow the science.  

Shapp said that is what they are doing right now – looking at the latest data on where the beta variant is going. He said the plan right now is to review the decision on France next week. 

Related Stories

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a sign stating face coverings are required in the street, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Calls British Travel Rules 'Discriminatory,' Not Science-Based
Britain requiring fully vaccinated French visitors to quarantine while waiving the requirement for others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 03:42 PM
A woman holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of a health pass called for the French government, in Nantes, France, July 24, 2021.
Europe
France Passes Bill on Vaccine Rules, Health Pass
Legislation makes vaccinations mandatory for health workers, requires a pass for admittance to an array of social venues as France battles fourth wave of coronavirus infections
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 09:07 PM
Anti-vaccine protesters march during a rally in Strasbourg, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tens of thousands of people protested…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thousands Protest Against Vaccination, COVID Passes in France
Demonstrations draw larger, more diverse crowds of people broadly disaffected with politics, compared with earlier protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 07:47 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Report: COVID Delta Variant Can Spread ‘As Easily As Chickenpox’ 

An Indian woman gets inoculated against COVID—19 at a vaccination center in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Stressed by COVID-19, Zimbabweans Turn to Friendship Bench for Solace

Europe

World Leaders Pledge $4 Billion to Public Education Affected by Pandemic

Malala Yousafzai, joining by video link, speaks during a session entitled "The Power of Education" on the second day of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden: Unvaccinated Federal Workers to Face Testing, Masking

President Joe Biden responds to a reporters question after announcing from the East Room of the White House in Washington,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Calls British Travel Rules 'Discriminatory,' Not Science-Based

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a sign stating face coverings are required in the street, in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power