COVID-19 Pandemic

California Nursing Home Reports 154 Virus Cases, 8 Deaths

By Associated Press
April 16, 2020 03:58 PM
FILE - A patient is evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside, California, April 8, 2020. A similar facilty in Visalia, California, on Thursday reported 154 coronavirus virus cases and 8 deaths.
FILE - A patient is evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside, California, April 8, 2020. A similar facilty in Visalia, California, on Thursday reported 154 coronavirus virus cases and 8 deaths.

VISALIA, CALIFORNIA — A California nursing home has 154 coronavirus cases and eight residents have died in an outbreak that has prompted authorities to prepare to evacuate residents if adequate staffing can't be maintained.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia reported 106 residents and 48 staff members tested positive for the virus. All patients and staff are being tested and the 176-bed facility in the agricultural Central Valley is receiving staffing support from the county, the state and hospitals, said Anita Hubbard, the center's administrator.

The county is prepared to evacuate the home only as an "absolute worst-case scenario," Tim Lutz, director of the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, told the Visalia Times Delta.  

The outbreak is the latest of many at skilled nursing facilities, which are especially vulnerable to the virus because many residents are elderly with existing health conditions and they live in close proximity to each other.

Thirteen people have died in an outbreak that infected nearly 70 residents and staff at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Alameda County district attorney has launched a criminal investigation into patient deaths at that facility, which in the past has been cited by state regulators for lacking sufficient staff.  

After virus cases were discovered at Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Riverside, so many staff members failed to show up for work that county officials evacuated residents.

In Los Angeles County, the state's largest, 133 people who lived in nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities have died from the virus. Health officials said they account for about a third of the county's virus deaths.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would train and deploy 600 nurses to support compliance with COVID-19 guidance at the state's nearly 8,700 skilled nursing and residential care facilities. Visits to the facilities already have been sharply restricted.

He said state officials are reaching out to facilities to assess their needs. He also said the state will provide stipends to nurses, nurse assistants and other staff members and offer free or low-cost hotel rooms for workers possibly exposed to the virus or who test positive and don't need to be hospitalized.

Protecting California's most vulnerable residents and employees is a top priority, Newsom said,

The USNS Mercy hospital ship, which is docked in Los Angeles, will send about 40 medical staff to a regional skilled nursing facility on Monday, said Navy Capt. John Rotruck, the ship's commander. It was not immediately clear which facility would receive the assistance.  

Virus cases have been reported at facilities in San Bernardino, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties.  

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
 

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump listens as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, in Washington, April 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Targeting 9 States to Start Reopening US Economy
The nine are among the least populated in the country
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 13:59
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

One Doctor's Very Long Day: 'Am I Going Now to My Execution?'

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, wearing protective gear, looks at lungs CT images of his patients inside the COVID-19 section of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Nursing Home Reports 154 Virus Cases, 8 Deaths

FILE - A patient is evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside, California, April 8, 2020. A similar facilty in Visalia, California, on Thursday reported 154 coronavirus virus cases and 8 deaths.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Backup of Bodies Overwhelms Nursing Home amid Outbreak

The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover, New Jersey, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

East African Flower Industry Wilts as Sales to Europe Dry Up

In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, farm worker Josephine Nyangaresi cuts roses to be thrown away at Maridadi Flowers…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan, Britain Extend COVID-19 Restrictions as other Countries Plan to Relax Them

People walk on steps after the Japanese government announced a state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2020.