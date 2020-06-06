COVID-19 Pandemic

California Says Film, TV Production can Resume June 12

By AFP
June 06, 2020 04:10 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 24, 2020 a family wearing face masks, hike at Griffith Park at the back of the…
FILE - In this May 24, 2020, photo, a family wearing face masks hike at Griffith Park at the back of the Hollywood sign during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES - California will allow film, television and music production to resume June 12 if conditions permit after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office said Friday.

Film and television productions in the Golden State have been shuttered since mid-March.

The reopening will be subject to approval by local health officers, the California Public Health Office said.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," it said.

However, it is not clear if major Hollywood studios will be able to resume operations from next week because Los Angeles county is one of the main coronavirus epicenters in California, recording about half the infections and deaths in the state.

To date, more than 125,000 cases and 4,500 deaths have been confirmed in California. 

  

