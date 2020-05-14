COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Arrests People Without Masks as COVID-19 Cases Increase

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
May 14, 2020 04:47 PM
Face masks made by Sheila Notewo, a young Cameroonian woman, from African fabric is seen in Yaoundé on April 23, 2020. - The…
FILE - Handmade face masks made from African fabric are seen in Yaoundé, April 23, 2020. Police are arresting Cameroonians not wearing protective face masks to protect against COVID-19.

YAOUNDE - Police in Cameroon have detained several hundred people for not wearing face masks in public, as COVID-19 cases in the central African state continue to rise. 

Seventeen-year-old David Ngwa Fru said a team of police and gendarmes detained him and his two younger sisters in the capital, Yaounde, on Thursday morning.

"The police removed us from a taxi on our way to the market because we were not wearing our masks. They detained us at the police station for three hours. We paid 2,000 (each) before we were released. Many people who did not pay the money are still there."

Fru, speaking to VOA through a messaging app, said that although they were not issued any receipts, the police told them that the $9 he and his siblings paid were fines for not wearing their masks, and assured them that the money would be sent to the state treasury.

FILE - A health worker wearing protective equipment disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.

Police official Oswald Ateba said officers are implementing a Cameroon government order that everyone in public must wear a face mask as of 6 a.m. Thursday. 

He said they have been instructed to arrest everyone found along the streets, markets, bars and popular spots without masks and to impound all vehicles and motorcycles that are seen with drivers and passengers not wearing masks.

The police said authorities have detained hundreds of people, seized 250 motorcycles and impounded hundreds of taxis in Yaounde alone as part of efforts to implement the new rules.

Government spokesperson Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the decision to make arrests came after lockdown restrictions were eased, but a majority of Cameroonians were not wearing masks.

He said the government is also battling the growing stigmatization of people testing positive for COVID-19 and those who have recovered from the disease, stressing that COVID-19 is neither shameful nor a curse and any person can be contaminated.

Cameroon has about 3,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 139 deaths.

Even though the government has eased the strict lockdown measures, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said on Wednesday no one should think that COVID-19 has been conquered in the central African state.  
 

Related Stories

Some people wear masks as they walk by the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde, March 6, 2020 as Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon Eases Coronavirus Lockdown, But Neighbors Block Access
Cameroon lifts some of its restrictions, but neighboring countries refuse to grant access to people crossing the border
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 13:24
Prisoners are taken from the Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde, Cameroon, July 23, 2019. (M. Kindzeka/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon COVID Spread Frees Prisoners
The government has, however, not provided the number of infected inmates but says more than 1,500 people have been tested COVID-19 positive in Cameroon  in less than two months, with over 50 deaths
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 08:15
Some people wear masks as they walk by the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde, March 6, 2020 as Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon Police Force Muslims to Follow COVID-19 Restrictions at Ramadan
Government tries to stop spread of COVID-19 by banning gatherings
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 05:53
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does the US Lead the World in COVID-19 Testing?

New Orleans continues to offer walk-up testing
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sierra Leonean Uses Ebola Experience to Help Spain Fight COVID

Felix Sesay with working with a member of the civil emergency unit in Torrent, near Valencia. Photo: Toni Tomas (Spanish Red Cross)
VOA News on China

Taiwan Dispute Spotlights Political Challenges Ahead of WHO Meeting

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Urges Countries to Focus on Mental Health in Coronavirus Response

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General displayed on a screen at the Environment Ministry as he delivers his speech at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Arrests People Without Masks as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Face masks made by Sheila Notewo, a young Cameroonian woman, from African fabric is seen in Yaoundé on April 23, 2020. - The…