COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Says COVID Worsens Diabetes Burden

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
November 15, 2020 06:00 AM
Map of Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic
Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - This year's U.N. World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 was observed in Cameroon with medical staff all over the central African state encouraging those with the disease to return to hospitals for treatment.

Health workers say patients scared of COVID-19 stopped going to hospitals for control of their glucose levels. Although the disease is spreading rapidly due to Cameroonians’ sedentary lifestyles, experts say, health workers complain that 80% of patients do not know they have diabetes.

A medical doctor told scores of people at the General Hospital in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, to go to the nearest hospital if they get tired and thirsty regularly, drink water and urinate frequently. She said while at any hospital, such people should immediately ask for their blood sugar levels to be measured.

Diabetes educator Agnes Koki said the campaign is part of World Diabetes Day activities. She said medical staff members want to encourage people to find out whether they have diabetes.

"There were so many people out there without the knowledge of diabetes,” she said. “We educate them on what diabetes is all about, how to feed and so many other things. We do free consultation, free screening."

Sixty-year-old carpenter Hilary Lingalia said he was diagnosed with diabetes after his wife forced him to go to the hospital. He said the African traditional healers he counted on for treatment from nerve pain, a diabetes-related condition, instead told him that he had been bewitched.

"It was a strange sickness to me because my father did not have diabetes nor my mother,” he said. “In 2014, I had this complication on my leg until it was amputated. To face the reality, I accepted it."

3 million cases

Cameroon’s National Diabetes and Hypertension Program reports that the prevalence of diabetes has increased from fewer than 1 million cases in 2010 to more than 3 million in 2020. The report says 80% of people living with diabetes are currently undiagnosed. Cameroon also blames sedentary lifestyles for the increase in the disease.

Solange Essunge leads an association of diabetic patients in Yaoundé. She says many people fear being screened for diabetes because they believe the disease kills slowly and cannot be treated.

She said the Association of Diabetic Patients she heads wants the government to immediately provide free treatment to everyone whose sugar level is very high. She said the government and donor agencies should show more commitment to the well-being of patients by making treatment available in all hospitals and supplying all patients with blood glucose meters so they will always be able to measure their blood sugar levels.

Essunge said that since Cameroon reported the first cases of the coronavirus in March, many diabetic patients have avoided going to the hospital for fear of contamination. She said a majority of the more than 500 people who have died of COVID-19 in Cameroon were diabetic patients.

Vincent de Paul Djientcheu, director of the General Hospital in Yaoundé and official of Cameroon's health ministry, said people should guard against diabetes by watching their diets and getting regular physical exercise.

He said Cameroonians should work harder toward preventing diabetes because the rapid spread of the disease has severe consequences for patients, their families and the community. He said diabetes drains family resources and makes people poorer. He urged patients to return to hospitals for routine checks and said patients should make sure they always respect COVID-19 prevention measures, such as wearing face masks, regularly washing their hands, and keeping 2 meters apart.

Djientcheu said people should stop considering diabetes a death sentence because they can live with the disease if they control their diet and take regular treatment.

The United Nations instituted World Diabetes Day in 2007 in recognition of the urgent need to improve human health, provide access to treatment and health care education.

The U.N. says globally, 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980, and that diabetes prevalence has risen faster in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.

Related Stories

Young Cameroonian refugees carry children in Agborkim town, Etung district of Cross Rivers State, southeast Nigeria, on…
Africa
Cameroon Says Millions of Children Deprived of Birth Registration
The central African state blames dropping birth registration on the conflicts affecting parts of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:43 AM
FILE - Migrants, many from Cameroon, listen to names being called for those who can claim asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 28, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon Activists Fear for Fate of Asylum Seekers US Plans to Deport
Returning English-speaking Cameroonians could be prosecuted for alleged involvement in country's separatist conflict
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:08 AM
Map of Cameroon, showing the Northwest and Southwest (English-speaking) regions
Africa
Hundreds Desert Cameroon Village After Separatists Kill Village Chief  
Civilians fled Liwu La-Malale in Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest region after heavily armed rebels attacked the village and set the chief’s residence on fire
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:14 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 07, 2004 Cameroon's respected opponent archbishop of Douala Christian Tumi, 74,…
Africa
Cameroon Christians Protest Abduction of Cardinal, Traditional Ruler
Officials also blame separatists for kidnapping 11 teachers earlier this week
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:16 PM
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Says COVID Worsens Diabetes Burden

Map of Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 54 Million Global Coronavirus Infections

An employee sanitises an area in a Hindu temple in Mumbai on November 15, 2020, as places of worships in Maharashtra state are…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Will Mask-Wearing Outlast the Pandemic?

In this March 12, 2020 photo, a commuter wears a mask while riding the subway in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Navajo Nation Orders New 3-Week Stay-at-Home Lockdown

Volunteers prepare donations for delivery to those affected by COVID-19 on tribal lands Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz…
South & Central Asia

India Celebrates Diwali Amid Pandemic, Pollution Fears

A girl plays with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power