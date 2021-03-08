Canada Post Responds to Pandemic with Postcard Program

Canada’s postal service is trying to bridge the socially distanced gap of the coronavirus pandemic by encouraging people to send postcards to loved ones.

To facilitate that effort, Canada Post is delivering a postcard to every residential address in the country that people can then send to anyone they want at no charge.

The postcards come in one of six different designs with messages such as “Sending hugs” and “Wishing I were there.”

Doug Ettinger, Canada Post’s president and CEO, said in a video describing the program that “everyone is missing someone.”

“We want all Canadians to send these postcards to loved ones to remind them that they’re missed, they’re special and they matter,” he said.