COVID-19 Pandemic

Catalonia Urges Thousands of People to Stay Home as Coronavirus Cases Rise 

By Reuters
July 19, 2020 09:28 AM
An elderly couple walks on a street, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2020.
An elderly couple walks on a street, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2020.

MADRID, SPAIN - Authorities in Catalonia on Sunday urged more than 96,000 people in three towns to stay at home, as coronavirus cases continued to rise in one of Spain's worst-hit regions.

This is in addition to some four million people in the region, including in its capital Barcelona, that were on Friday urged to stay at home as regional authorities toughened their response to the crisis.

In a statement on Sunday, authorities urged people living in Figueres and Vilafant, in the province of Girona, and Sant Feliu de Llobregat, near Barcelona, to stay at home except for essential journeys.

The latest figures from Catalonia's regional health ministry on Saturday showed a daily increase of 1,226 cases.

The stay-home call stops short of imposing a mandatory lockdown, but is the strongest measure taken to returning people to home confinement since Spain emerged from a nationwide lockdown last month.

New measures include a ban on meetings of over 10 people. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to open, but at 50% capacity inside and with a 2-metre (6.5-foot) distance between tables outside.

Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries with more than 28,000 COVID-19 deaths, emerged from a strict national lockdown on June 21. But since then more than 170 infection clusters have sprung up, prompting regional authorities to impose a patchwork of local restrictions.

 

Related Stories

Healthcare workers wearing protective gear wait outside a field hospital set up for coronavirus cases outside the CAP Prat de…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Catalonia's Government Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Bypassing Judge's Ruling
If approved by another judge, the restrictions would permit Lleida's residents to leave their homes only for activities like working, buying groceries or exercising, and ban gatherings of more than 10 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 16:32
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks are seen on a bus in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 12, 2020. A county in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia has been placed on lockdown after several bars in the area reported new cases of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
County in Spain Back on Lockdown After New Coronavirus Infections
 New cases believed to have originated in bars prompt renewed quarantine in La Marina county in Galicia
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 20:45
People cross the border between France and Spain at Behobie, southwestern France, June 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spain Reopens Borders to European Tourists After COVID Lockdown
while Europe sees slow improvement, countries including Brazil, South Africa, India, and United States are reporting alarming increases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 11:05
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iranian Health Officials Play down President's Figure of 25 Million People Infected

Nurses take a sample from Parham, a 7-year-old, to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Catalonia Urges Thousands of People to Stay Home as Coronavirus Cases Rise 

An elderly couple walks on a street, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2020.
Europe

Turkey Suspends Flights to Iran, Afghanistan Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 

FILE - A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, May 15, 2013.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID Exposes Myth That We Are All in Same Boat 

Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear organize their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Seeks to Block Funding for CDC, Coronavirus Testing and Contact Tracing

CHARLESTON, SC - JULY 18: People walk along King St. on July 18, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. South Carolina is…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power