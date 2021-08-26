COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC: 61% of US Population Has Had at Least One COVID Vaccine Shot

By VOA News
August 26, 2021 12:37 PM
Carlos Anacleto closes his eyes as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Jorge Tase, as others wait their turn,…
FILE - Carlos Anacleto, right, closes his eyes as he receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Jorge Tase, as others wait their turn, Aug. 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 364,842,701 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S., with 202,500,853 people having received at least one dose and 171,773,370 people now fully vaccinated.

The data show 61% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, with 51.7% completely vaccinated; 71.3% of U.S. residents 12 and older have received at least one shot, while 60.5% are fully vaccinated. Among adults 18 and older, 73.4% have received one shot, while 62.7% are fully vaccinated.

U.S. residents over 65 represent the largest vaccinated demographic, with 91.6% having had one shot, while 81.3% are fully vaccinated. The CDC says that, in total, 430,118,615 doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed throughout the country.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

 

