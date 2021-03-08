CDC Eases Restrictions for Vaccinated People

As coronavirus vaccine rates in the U.S. continue to climb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday that those who have been vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing.

The CDC also said vaccinated people can gather with younger people and those who are considered low risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19. This would mean that grandparents can now visit their grandchildren, even if the grandchildren are not vaccinated.

Furthermore, the CDC said vaccinated people no longer must be quarantined after encountering an infected person.

"We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said in a statement.

"There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes. Everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities."

Vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when in public, the CDC said, adding that a vaccinated person should still get tested if they develop any COVD-19 symptoms.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, the CDC said a person should wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of vaccine. There are currently three vaccines available in the United States. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.

Currently, about 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.

