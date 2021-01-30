COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Orders Sweeping US Transportation Mask Mandate

By Reuters
Updated January 30, 2021 04:29 PM
Volunteer hands out masks for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survival kits as part of an outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York.
Volunteer hands out masks for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survival kits as part of an outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation, as the country continues to report thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.

The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares and at transportation hubs, such as airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations, and seaports.

President Joe Biden on January 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.

Under Donald Trump, who was president until January 20, a CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead issued only strong recommendations for mask use. Trump also rejected efforts by Congress to mandate mask use.

"Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said the 11-page order signed by Marty Cetron, director of CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.

Easier enforcement

While airlines and most transit modes already require masks, the CDC order will make not wearing a mask a violation of federal law, which could make it easier for flight attendants and others to enforce.

A U.S. airline group told Biden this month that carriers had had to bar "thousands of passengers" from future flights for failing to comply with airline mask policies.

Travellers wear face masks while waiting at to check in at the Southwest Airlines counter in Denver International Airport…
FILE - Travelers wear face masks while waiting to check in at the Southwest Airlines counter in Denver International Airport, Dec. 22, 2020, in Denver.

The CDC said people violating the order could face criminal penalties but suggested civil penalties would be more likely if needed. The order will be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and federal, state and local agencies.

The order says passengers must wear a mask in transit except for brief periods, such as to eat, drink or take medication. Masks may be either manufactured or homemade.

The only exceptions are for travelers younger than age 2 and for those with certain medical conditions. People in private cars and solo commercial truck drivers do not have to wear masks.

Airlines' concerns

U.S. airlines raised concerns this week about passenger requests to opt out of mask-wearing on health grounds. The CDC order says airlines and other transit modes may require medical documentation and consultation by a medical specialist as well as requiring a negative COVID-19 test from a passenger in order to board a plane or other mode of transportation.

The CDC said this week it was "actively looking" at requiring negative COVID-19 tests for domestic air travel after mandating it for nearly all international travel effective January 26. The prospects of domestic COVID-19 testing drew strong opposition Friday from airlines and other groups.

The CDC order says airlines and other operators must, "at the earliest safe opportunity, disembark any person who refuses to comply."

Federal agencies must submit plans no later than Friday to enforce a separate Biden order requiring masks in all federal building and on all federal lands.

A January 24 White House memo says domestic travel for federal employees "should be limited to only mission-critical trips," and occupancy at federal offices should be limited to 25% during "periods of high community prevalence."

 

Related Stories

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Marks One Year Since Declaring COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
At that time, 100 cases, no deaths outside China; today, 100+ million cases, nearly 2.2 million deaths worldwide
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 02:53 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 Downing…
The Infodemic: Video Misstates UK PM's COVID-19 Testing Remark
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
A Covid-19 AstraZenaca vaccine is prepared at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London, Monday Jan. 11, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Health Minister Expects Approval of AstraZenaca COVID-19 Vaccine
Jens Spahn says vaccine use could be restricted because data regarding use on elderly 'insufficient'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:25 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Israel Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Shows 92% Effectiveness

A medical professional administers a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man at a movie theater turned into a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Secures 17 Million Doses of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Women with masks against COVID-19 walk outside a market in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 25, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Extends Lockdown, Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew Amid Surge in COVID19 Cases

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says Zimbabwe is in the process of securing coronavirus vaccines to contain the pandemic which he said was in worrisome situation lately. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Orders Sweeping US Transportation Mask Mandate

Volunteer hands out masks for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survival kits as part of an outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Out of Sight, Cleaners Perform Critical Work in COVID ICUs

Cleaning worker Anthoula Dimitra Pagouni, 30, uses a stick to press biohazard waste as medical staff examine a COVID-19 patient…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power