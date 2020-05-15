COVID-19 Pandemic

Chile Begins Special Quarantine to Slow Rise in New COVID Cases

By VOA News
May 15, 2020 01:59 AM
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
The Santiago metropolitan region's 27,216 infections represent the vast majority of COVID cases in Chile. This photo shows Santiago on May 14, 2020.

Chile's special quarantine for the capital, Santiago, begins Friday as authorities attempt to slow the rise in new coronavirus infections after briefly easing lockdown restrictions.

The health ministry reported 2,660 new cases on Wednesday, a 60 percent jump in cases from the previous day.

The Santiago metropolitan region's 27,216 infections represent the vast majority of COVID cases in Chile.

Chile hopes to slow the spread of the virus after imposing a mandatory self-quarantine of all citizens aged 75 and older.

The country also remains under a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Face masks are required in all public spaces and on all public transportation, and violators will face a fine of about 60 U.S. dollars.

So far, Chile has confirmed more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 360 deaths.  

