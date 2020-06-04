COVID-19 Pandemic

Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began

By VOA News
June 04, 2020 04:39 AM
Employees of a funeral parlour put the coffin containing the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in the vehicle of a relative…
Employees of a funeral parlor put the coffin containing the body COVID-19 victim in the vehicle of a relative outside the San Jose Hospital in Santiago, on June 1, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities say Chile, which has one of the highest totals for coronavirus cases in Latin America, confirmed 87 deaths from the virus in one day Wednesday, the largest single-day spike since the outbreak began more than two months ago.

A surge in coronavirus cases in Chile has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system.

The increase in cases and deaths prompted authorities to extend a quarantine in Santiago for a fourth week.

So far, Chile has confirmed more than 113,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,200 deaths.

Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, Argentina and Bolivia comprise the Latin American countries with the largest caseloads.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s executive director, told reporters earlier this week, Central and South America have become the intense zones of transmission for the coronavirus.

Ryan said he does not believe the region has reached its peak in transmission and that he could not predict when the peak will occur.

He is calling for support and international solidarity for countries in the region.

Related Stories

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Opens Special Residences for COVID-19 Patients
Move aims to ease burden on overwhelmed hospital system
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 01:21
Demonstrators, some wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, clash with the police during a protest…
The Americas
Chile's President Promises Aid as Protesters Demanding Food Aid with Police
Protesters demanding food aid in Chile clash with police
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 02:32
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Begins Special Quarantine to Slow Rise in New COVID Cases
Health ministry reported 2,660 new cases on Wednesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 01:59
Hernaldo Gutierrez, wearing a protective face mask, waits in line to receive free fruits and vegetables from produce vendors…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Set to Reopen Malls as It Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
Shoppers must wear face masks, allow their temperature to be taken
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 00:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began

Employees of a funeral parlour put the coffin containing the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in the vehicle of a relative…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Drags Australia Into Recession

Reserve Bank Gov. Philip Lowe outlines measures the bank will take to support an economy rocked by international travel…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ex-Ecuadorian President Jailed in Corruption Case Linked to COVID-19 Pandemic

(FILES) In this file picture taken on June 17, 2017 dismissed Ecuadorean president (August 1996-February 1997), Abdala Bucaram,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Senate Sends Small-Business Loan Reform Bill to Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID Shuts Schools, Girls Marry Out of Poverty 

School girls stand outside shops in the old city of Damascus, Syria March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yamam…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power