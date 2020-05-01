COVID-19 Pandemic

China Did Not Invite WHO to Join COVID-19 Investigation

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 07:51 AM
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Feb. 6, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that it has not been invited by China to join the investigation into the cause of the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO’s representative in Beijing Dr. Gauden Galea said he expected China would discuss collaborations with the organization in the "near future."

"We know some national investigation is happening but at this stage we have not been invited to join. We are expecting to get, in the near future, a briefing on where that is and to discuss possible collaboration," Galea said.

The coronavirus disease COVID-19, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has taken over 230,000 human lives worldwide, according to a collection of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and confirmed infection cases have reached 3.2 million.

Beijing has been criticized for lack of transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the United States investigating whether the virus might have gotten out from a Wuhan biosecurity laboratory.

The official tally of infections in Wuhan has been questionable from the very beginning with the government frequently changing its counting criteria at the peak of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, China has dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic originated in that lab and it was not transmitted from animals to humans in Wuhan as commonly believed.

Although the origin of COVID-19 is yet to be determined, some scientists suspect the virus was transmitted to humans from animals at a wet market in Wuhan.

Related Stories

A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Pakistan government…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Defunding of WHO Could Lead to Increase in Disabilities, Experts Say
Funding cut could lead to surge in infectious diseases, including polio
Default Author Profile
By Jason Strother
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 01:51
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…
Africa
WHO Chief Warns of Malaria Spike in Africa 
Tedros said 21 countries worldwide are reporting shortages of vaccines for other diseases as well, including measles, polio, cholera, yellow fever and meningitis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:32
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on COVID-19 at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Says It Responded ‘Quickly and Decisively’ to Coronavirus Crisis 
WHO chief defends response amid mounting criticism  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 05:39
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on the new…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Director General Cautions Pandemic Is Far From Over 
Tedros urges nations easing restrictions to test and treat  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 15:07
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africans Walk Outside as Country Eases Virus Lockdown

A woman walks her dogs in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday May 1, 2020, as the government began a phased easing of its strict…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Did Not Invite WHO to Join COVID-19 Investigation

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

May Day Protests Muted as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Global Economy

A demonstrator, wearing a face mask and shield for protection againstcoronavirus, chants slogans during May Day protests in Istanbul, May 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Starts to Wind Back COVID-19 Restrictions

Medical staff perform a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a driver at a drive-through testing site in a Melbourne carpark on…
USA

For US Government, No More Business as Usual Under COVID-19

FILE - U.S. House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, center, wears a face mask as he walks, accompanied by others, to the House Chamber ahead of a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2020.