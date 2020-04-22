COVID-19 Pandemic

China to Focus on Clusters of Coronavirus Infections in Hospitals

By Reuters
April 22, 2020 01:00 PM
This photo taken on April 21, 2020 shows a staff member keeping watch at a checkpoint in the border city of Suifenhe, in China…
A cluster of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in China's northeastern city of Harbin has forced officials to tighten restrictions on movement on April 22 to try to prevent a second outbreak.

BEIJING - China will pay close attention to clusters of coronavirus infections, especially in hospitals, according to a top level meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.
 
China's northeastern city of Harbin has had several clusters of infections in local hospitals.
 
The government also called for efforts to increase coronavirus testing capability and produce more effective testing equipment, according to a statement on the state council's website.

