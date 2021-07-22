COVID-19 Pandemic

China ‘Shocked’ by WHO Plan for COVID Origins Study

By Associated Press
July 22, 2021 12:50 AM
John Watson, left and Thea Koelsen Fischer of the World Health Organization team arrive at the VIP terminal of the airport to…
FILE - John Watson and Thea Koelsen Fischer of the World Health Organization team arrive at the VIP terminal of the airport to leave at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, Feb. 10, 2021.

BEIJING - A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab.

Zeng said that the lab in the city of Wuhan has no virus that can directly infect humans.

He said that China has made repeated clarifications and does not accept the WHO plan. 

Related Stories

US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom
00:02:35
Tokyo Olympics
US Fans Welcome Tokyo Olympics as COVID Threat Continues to Loom
More athletes are testing positive for COVID-19
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 12:10 AM
FILE - Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe’s information minister, talks to reporters in Harare, July 06, 2021. Mutsvangwa says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced authorities to ask all government workers to be vaccinated. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe Orders Government Workers Vaccinated Against COVID
One of the largest government worker groups is resisting compulsory inoculations, while another is calling for compliance with the directive
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 01:43 PM
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore
Africa
Pfizer, BioNTech Agree to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for Africa
The Biovac Institute in Cape Town will manufacture 100 million doses of the vaccine annually starting in 2022
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 10:06 AM
Many Tanzanians Still Resisting COVID-19 Preventive Measures
00:02:38
Africa
Many Tanzanians Still Resisting COVID-19 Preventive Measures
Government leaders who denied infection are now insisting people take measures, critics say
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:54 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

China ‘Shocked’ by WHO Plan for COVID Origins Study

John Watson, left and Thea Koelsen Fischer of the World Health Organization team arrive at the VIP terminal of the airport to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: China Considering Foreign Booster Shot to Improve Efficacy of Its Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the…
USA

US Extends Closure of Land Borders with Canada, Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Two closed Canadian border checkpoints are seen after it was announced that the border would close to "non…
Africa

Zimbabwe Orders Government Workers Vaccinated Against COVID

FILE - Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe’s information minister, talks to reporters in Harare, July 06, 2021. Mutsvangwa says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced authorities to ask all government workers to be vaccinated. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa

Pfizer, BioNTech Agree to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for Africa

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power