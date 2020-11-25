COVID-19 Pandemic

China Stepping Up Virus Testing on Imported Food Packaging

By Associated Press
November 25, 2020 08:43 AM
A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus…
A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus test results displayed at a supermarket in Beijing, Nov. 24, 2020.

BEIJING - China is stepping up virus inspections on imported food packaging as cooler weather brings new waves of coronavirus infections in several overseas countries, Chinese officials said Wednesday.

Packaging is "not exempt" from carrying the virus, deputy director of the National Food Safety Risk Assessment Center Li Ning told reporters.

While the coronavirus positivity rate for tests on packages was just 0.48 per 10,000, that proportion is increasing along with the number of tests being conducted, Li said.

She said the virus could "to some extent" be passed to humans from packaging, although neither Li or any other official at Wednesday's news conference mentioned any such confirmed cases.

Chinese testing of packaging has stirred some controversy, with exporters of frozen food items questioning the science behind it and whether it amounts to an unfair trade barrier. China has defended the practice as an additional measure to prevent the virus's spread.

Through mask mandates, mass testing, lockdowns and case tracing, China has largely eliminated cases of local transmission, causing it to place extra attention on infection threats from outside the country. China's National Health Administration on Wednesday reported five new cases, all imported, bringing China's total to 86,469, including 4,634 deaths.

Stopping the virus's spread is "like fighting a war," demanding fast, decisive action, CDC Chief Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said.

"Victory only comes after the entire country is united in its efforts. On this front, technical strategy, strong leadership and coordinated action all play important roles," Wu said.

The coronavirus is known to be more stable in colder, dryer conditions, and disinfecting packaging at freezing temperatures creates "special challenges," said Zhang Liubo, chief disinfection officer for the Center for Disease Control.

Even when disinfection works and the virus is no longer infectious, remnants can remain on the packaging, leading to a positive test, Zhang said.

However, "as of present, we have yet to discover any infection caused by direct consumption of products from this cold chain," Zhang said.

Related Stories

Residents wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus stand near an ad promoting the Nov. 11 Sales Day in Beijing on Sunday,…
East Asia Pacific
China Gears Up for World's Largest Online Shopping Festival
The shopping festival, which is the world's largest and falls on Nov. 11 every year, is an annual extravaganza where China's e-commerce companies, including Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, offer generous discounts on their platforms
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:59 AM
FILE - People taste wines from Australia at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Exporters Brace for More China Trade Pain
Canberra’s trade war with Beijing is intensifying with state media in Beijing reporting that seven categories of imports are to be restricted
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:48 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2020.
USA
Warren Offers Infectious-disease Plan Amid China Outbreak
The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully funding the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic prevention and response programs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 11:20 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Stepping Up Virus Testing on Imported Food Packaging

A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Considers Shortening COVID-19 Isolation After Potential Exposure

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a lone pedestrian walks past a public service sign reminding Chicago residents of the…
USA

Biden to Discuss 'Shared Sacrifices' as Coronavirus Looms Over Thanksgiving Holiday

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Retailers Already Fear US Holiday 'Shipageddon'; Now Here Come Vaccines

A FedEx delivery van passes by the opera house on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the gaming town of Central City, Colo. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland's COVID-19 Infections Stabilize, Hospitalizations Fall

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens the new headquarters of Scottish National Investment Bank

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power