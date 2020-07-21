COVID-19 Pandemic

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Delayed Indefinitely by Virus

By Associated Press
July 21, 2020 12:10 PM
In this June 27, 2020 photo, people walk by a poster promoting the long-awaited Christopher Nolan film "Tenet," in Los Angeles…
In this June 27, 2020 photo, people walk by a poster promoting the long-awaited Christopher Nolan film 'Tenet,' in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK - Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which had hoped to herald Hollywood's return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. said Monday that "Tenet" will not make its August 12 release date. Unlike previous delays, the studio this time didn't announce a new target for the release of Nolan's much-anticipated $200 million thriller.

"Tenet" had already shifted from July 17, then July 31 and then Aug. 12. Nolan, a staunch advocate for the big-screen experience, has strenuously hoped that "Tenet" could lead the resumption of nationwide and global moviegoing.  

But the surge of the virus across much of the U.S. has upended the industry's aims for even a late-August return. Last week, California ordered its cinemas closed.  

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will soon share a new "2020 release date" for "Tenet." It may be a much different rollout, with the film opening in staggered international release.

"We are not treating 'Tenet' like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," said Emmerich.

Emmerich said the pandemic's spread has forced the studio to reevaluate its plans. Warner Bros. also shifted the horror sequel "The Conjuring 3" from Sept. 11 to June 4, 2021.  

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," said Emmerich. "We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world."

Other films have planned their releases partially around the launch of "Tenet." Walt Disney Co.'s "Mulan" remains scheduled for theatrical release on Aug. 21.

Movie theaters remain in a precarious limbo. Without new releases, U.S. indoor theaters and drive-ins that are open have played mostly older films and a smattering of smaller new releases.  

Before the recent spike in the coronavirus crisis, theater chains have sought to assure moviegoers with protocols like limiting theaters to 25-50% capacity and cleaning seats in between showings.  
But months of closed theaters and no new product has put enormous pressure on an already stressed business. AMC Theaters, the world's largest chain, recently reached a debt deal to help itself remain solvent.  

AMC has been aiming to reopen most locations July 30. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, had set July 31 for its reopening.

Related Stories

Virtual Movie Releases, a Financial Lifeline for Smaller Movie Theaters
00:02:48
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virtual Movie Releases, a Financial Lifeline for Smaller Movie Theaters
With movie theaters closed, movie goers can watch new releases at a click of a button
Default Author Profile
By Penelope Poulou
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:07
A person jogs past a movie theater temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak Monday, April 6, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP…
Arts & Culture
US Movie Theater Operators Aim for a Late-Summer Blockbuster Season
Ahead of that, operators are considering a transition period when they open some locations in parts of the United States where the novel coronavirus outbreak is receding fastest
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 09:22
FILE - People inside their cars watch a movie at a drive-in theater while keeping social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 28, 2020.
Arts & Culture
Drive-In Movie Theaters Make Comeback in US in Coronavirus Era
The drive-in of bygone years has struck a chord with Americans who have been largely confined to their homes since March
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 11:24
FILE PHOTO: Deckchairs sit stacked outside a closed movie theater during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa…
Economy & Business
'Trolls' Went Straight to Homes; Movie Theaters Fuming
Universal suggests this may be the beginning of a sea change in how movies are released; AMC Theaters, the largest chain in the US, threatens to no longer show Universal movies
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 15:28
An empty parking lot leading to a closed AMC movie theatre and restaurants sits idly Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Phoenix. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Movie Theaters Request Stimulus From Congress Due to Virus
Earlier this week, U.S. movie theaters closed nationwide, shuttering nearly all of the country's cinemas including its largest chains, AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 09:28
AP logo
By
Associated Press
USA

Chicago Restaurateur Joins Mission to Feed America's Hungry  

Manish Mallick, owner of the Indian restaurant ROOH, poses for a portrait outside the West Loop restaurant in Chicago on…
The Americas

Canadians Overwhelmingly Favor Keeping Border with US Closed

Trucks prepare to cross the Peace Bridge, which runs between Canada and the United States, over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York, July 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands of Yemenis Flee COVID-19 Hotspots

Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 14, 2020.
Europe

British PM Holds First In-Person Cabinet Meeting Since March

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 2nd-right, is seen during a Cabinet meeting held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, July 21, 2020.
USA

Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways

Workers demonstrate outside Cerenity Humboldt Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, July 20, 2020, to protest low wages…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power